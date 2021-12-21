Exclusive: ‘I’m concerned about the Davis Cup’ – Andy Murray skeptical of rumors of change

Andy Murray believes tennis would benefit greatly from making a docuseries similar to Netflix’s Ride to survive, but is concerned that the sport is not open enough to provide the access needed for such a behind-the-scenes project.

Ride to survive has been credited with the popularity of Formula Ones in recent years, with TV viewing figures soaring in most markets, especially the US, and increasing interest among the younger demographic.

Murray gave unprecedented access to a film crew for the Amazon Prime documentary film Andy Murray: Resurfacing that documented his injury journey from 2017 to 2019.

I knew the lady who filmed it and was kind to her and I trusted her – otherwise I wouldn’t have done it, Murray told Eurosport in an interview. Because we had spent so much time together, and I allowed her into my operating room and my worst moments – things I would normally only talk about with my family or friends.

But because I trusted her and felt that I could be very open and honest and [I felt] that I wouldn’t get screwed, I felt comfortable opening up and being myself and I think I was vulnerable or whatever to her.

Murray says he would be willing to be part of a documentary about the tennis tour, should the opportunity arise, as he witnessed the impact. Ride to survive has had in Formula 1.

I would [be open to a similar docuseries in tennis] because I think there is a huge benefit to the sport, explained the former number 1 in the world.

Both sides – the athletes and the media need it. I’m not saying that not everyone understands, but we have to understand that it is beneficial for everyone to have that level of respect and that level of access. It’s great for the sport as a whole.

He added: I don’t think tennis is open enough to allow such access. It’s a tough one because, yes, it’s brilliant. Many people have talked about Ride to survive. I’ve seen a few episodes myself. I didn’t see everything, but I enjoyed it and, yes, something like that would be really good for tennis.

But for something like this to work, the people filming it have to get a lot of access. All players should feel comfortable with that. If they see that they are being rewarded for it – maybe financially – then I’m sure they would do well.

Many players would [be open to it] but you also have to trust the people who are filming. There have been documentaries or docu-series in the past that have followed sports teams and it has not gone well. The football teams or whoever came out of them look terrible. So I think if it’s done right and there’s a level of respect and trust between the athletes and the people filming it, I think it can be incredibly positive.

I’d say it’s not likely that the players would agree.

Peter Bayer, the secretary general for motorsport at the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de lAutomobile), understands the interest of other sports in mimicking Formula 1’s experience with the docuseries, but is not so confident that they will get it done.

Netflix’s success has been tremendous, Bayer told Eurosport on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last week.

Can you copy that? I think it’s hard because it’s also very much about being original and at the same time in F1 you have some very specific characters. Everyone stands for a different value, stands for a different company, has different backgrounds. You have a multinational platform.

I think it would be difficult to copy and paste that; maybe it could work in another sport but then you also have to see how much access F1 and the teams have given. I couldn’t see how many organizations were so transparent and said, Put me on a microphone and follow me with a camera all day long.

I think it’s that mix of interesting information mixed with intrigue, sometimes they might exaggerate a bit, but I think that’s what people want to see. It’s a mix of reality, entertainment and sports and that’s what makes it so successful. Because sport is something that already brings a lot of emotion and Netflix has removed a bit of all filters and shows pure emotion and pure sport.

You mix it up with a multi-million or multi-billion dollar business at the same time and that’s probably what makes this format so unique. While I wish all my colleagues in the sport would have the same, I think it will be difficult.

Davis Cup Concern – ‘I’m Worried’

Murray spoke to Eurosport in Abu Dhabi, where he reached the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The Scot has taken part in the exhibition tournament in the UAE’s capital on numerous occasions and was asked to comment on rumors circulating about Abu Dhabi hosting the Davis Cup final next year.

The competition’s ITF and Kosmos organizers want four different European cities to host the Davis Cup group stage before Abu Dhabi acts as the neutral host for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The move has drawn much criticism and Murray added his voice to those who were skeptical of the success of the final taking place at a neutral venue.

I’m concerned about the Davis Cup, Murray confessed.

I’ve obviously played here in Abu Dhabi and there’s a lot of expats and stuff, and I feel like when I’ve played here my matches have always been well attended and supported. It’s been really good.

But I also experienced (the Davis Cup Finals) in Spain, a country that loves tennis. I played the Davis Cup there a few years ago, we played against the Netherlands and we played against Kazakhstan and it was by far the worst atmosphere I’ve played in the Davis Cup.

Murray noted that having a partisan crowd passionately cheering on his home team was one of the most appealing aspects of the Davis Cup and is concerned that this has now been lost forever.

I think it was the Davis Cup that stood out for the players and everything and it was good for the sport, said Murray, who led Great Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015 with a win over Belgium in Ghent.

It’s not to say you couldn’t host it here and have a very good crowd, I’m not saying the stands will be empty. But it’s just not the same if you don’t have that partisan crowd.

So yeah, I’m a bit concerned about the Davis Cup and for me it’s not about being in Abu Dhabi.

“It was also an issue when it was in Spain. I’m just skeptical about enough traveling tennis fans, so if Spain were going to play Russia in the final here, would there be enough Spanish fans traveling and enough Russian fans traveling to make it. So I think that’s the concern for me.

Salah regrets Murray

The conversation with Murray ended on a much lighter note as the Briton shared some insight into his fantasy football team for the Premier League this campaign.

Murray had the second pick in the draft he had with his friends. Whoever had the first pick opted for Bruno Fernandes, which allowed Liverpool’s Murray to easily bring in Mohamed Salah. He had 90 seconds to decide between the Egyptian and Harry Kane and eventually went for the latter, a decision he now regrets.

I thought, okay, he scores 25, 30 goals a season for Tottenham, [but] he’s going to score 35, 40 goals for Man City [if he goes there]. I left it to the last second and I took Kane and clearly regret it, Murray revealed, adding that Salah is his favorite player to watch at the moment.

I love to watch him play because he is so exciting. I like his personality; he always has, not always, but often he smiles and seems to be having a good time. Yes, it’s hard not to love him for that. And he’s scoring great goals and it’s just fun to watch.

I’m not saying he’s the same as Lionel Messi, but obviously they’re both left footed, both great dribblers and stuff. I find his personality similar to Ronaldinho.

When I was in Barcelona, ​​when I was 15, I often went to the games there. And I just always loved him because I looked at him and he looked like he was having the time of his life and just partying.

I saw them warm up before a game one time and the whole team was sprinting and stuff and he was just alone, just playing with the ball, goalkeeping, dribbling, kicking the ball like it was high in the air and then kicking it and stuff.

Salah kind of reminds me of that, the way he handles the game and stuff, so I like to watch him. But this year I made a bad decision.

