Could the Olympics change the college hockey season?

In early February 2018, UND left sophomore forward Ludvig Hoff Grand Forks for three weeks.

He flew across the Pacific and joined Team Norway at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Hoff wasn’t the only active college player to go.

Will Borgen of Moorhead of St. Cloud State, Troy Terry of Denver, Ryan Donato of Harvard and Jordan Greenway of Boston University all went to the Olympics to play for Team USA.

The NHL did not allow its players to go in 2018, which meant that each country’s hockey federation had to dig deeper into the player pool to find Olympians.

That could happen again.

Although the NHL planned to let its players go this time around, the current COVID-19 outbreak in the NHL, which has shut down competition until December 26, threatens the NHL’s participation in the Olympics. It seems more and more that NHL players will not go to Beijing.

Given the strong performances of the peers four years ago, especially Donato and Terry who finished 1-2 in the US team in scoring, federations could try to wipe out top players again before the month of February, which has the potential to this completely toppling season.

Jake Sanderson, UND sophomore defenseman, one of the best players in the world currently without an NHL contract, would probably be one of the first calls from USA Hockey.

Chris Peters of the Daily Faceoff

predicted that Sanderson would be a top American defender without NHL players.

Peters also predicted that other NCAA targets Kent Johnson of Michigan, Owen Power, Thomas Bordeleau, Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers, Parker Ford of Providence, Ronnie Attard of Western Michigan, Noah Cates of Minnesota Duluth, Nathan Smith of MSU-Mankato and Ryan Johnson and Brock Faber from Minnesota. .

“I think with COVID and what’s happening now things are changing fast every day in regards to protocols and things like that,” said UND coach Brad Berry. “I think we will have to wait and be prepared for those situations.”

Berry said an NHL coach told him that the Canadian team has a contingency plan to mainly use players who currently play professionally in Europe. In 2018, former UND captain Chay Genoway played for Canada, and it is believed that former UND captain Corban Knight, who won the title in Russia last season, would be a strong contender this time around.

“There will be a majority of players playing in Europe who take those spots, but you always wonder if a Jake Sanderson or a Tyler Kleven will be tapped on the shoulder if that’s possible,” said Berry. “I hope the NHL guys can play, but there’s a lot of things to do. We have to make sure we keep up with the times and go here from day to day and read what’s going on.”

UND has already played four games without Sanderson this season. He missed two against Minnesota Duluth due to illness and two against Colorado College due to injury. The Fighting Hawks took a 3-1 lead in those games.

Sanderson and Kleven are currently with Team USA in the World Junior Championship. They are expected back in early January.

If Sanderson is asked to go to the Olympics, it’s no slam dunk that he or other college players would go.

In 2018, UMass defender Cale Makar was invited to play for Team Canada at the Olympics, but Makar turned it down to stay with the Minutemen.

The strange nature of these Olympics could lead many colleagues to follow Makar’s example. But there’s no doubt that the chance to play in the Olympics and chase an Olympic medal is something players will find hard to pass up.