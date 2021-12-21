David Lloyd announces retirement from cricket commentary





Former England cricketer and coach David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving his role as a commentator at Sky Sports after a stint spanning more than two decades, calling on famed British singer Elton John. Lloyd, 74, has been a prominent voice for Sky Sports’ cricket coverage since joining the team in 1999. He has commented on memorable occasions such as Stuart Broad’s 8/15 in the 2015 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge when England knocked out Australia for 60 on the first morning. In a statement on social media, Lloyd wrote: “After 22 wonderful years at Sky Cricket, I’ve decided it’s time to pass the mic. “It has been a huge privilege to try and bring the sport I love to people across the country. “There are so many wonderful memories, so many great matches and incredible achievements. I have been fortunate enough to travel the world sharing Ashe’s highs and lows, World Cup wins and losses, heroics and heartbreak with all of you.” He said sharing a commentary in Australia in 2013 with his broadcasting hero Bill Lawry was a “real highlight”. Lloyd was known for adding a dash of humor to his commentary alongside his vast knowledge of the game, standing next to Ian Bishop, as Carlos Brathwaite’s four sixes in a row from Ben Stokes took the West Indies to a stunning final win against England in the 2016 T20 World Cup Final. “It was a pleasure to work with the likes of Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock and Ian Smith,” he added. Lloyd said the death of colleague Bob Willis in 2019 played a role in his decision, along with Michael Holding’s recent retirement and Sky’s decision to release David Gower and Ian Botham. “With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move forward by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently Michael Holding, the comment field is feeling a little emptier. And so I feel it’s time for me to do the same and go to the next chapter. “I leave the Sky box in the extremely capable hands under the direction of my friends Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key. To those who follow, cherish that mic. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this amazing game .” “I’m done with Sweet Caroline now, but in the words of Elton John, ‘I’m still standing!’ Much love, Bumble.” Lloyd played nine Tests and eight one-day internationals for England between 1973 and 1980. He had a hundred in each format, including an unbeaten 214 in just his second Test, against India, at Edgbaston in July 1974. Watch the latest DH videos here

