Ohio State Motivated To Prove It Can Play Physical, Tough Soccer In Rose Bowl Against Utah
The Ohio state soccer team has been criticized since its 42-27 loss to Michigan in late November.
One story has been repeated more than any other in the more than three weeks since that game: They are soft. They are not physical. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis threw gasoline on that fire when he said Ohio State is not a strong team in a radio appearance just days after the Wolverines win.
The Buckeyes heard those comments, and some of them agree that Michigan was the more physical team. Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers said Gattis was right because he personally thought we played pretty soft. Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer offered a similar sentiment, saying maybe we weren’t playing as hard as we should.
It was kind of a wake-up call, Sawyer said last week. Maybe we didn’t play as hard as we could in practice every day and take the little things seriously. And it’s kinda sucks. They can talk us dirty for a whole year.
Undeniably, Ohio was dominated on the line of scrimmage in Ann Arbor, where the Wolverines ran 297 yards and six touchdowns against the Buckeyes, while holding Ohio State to just 64 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 30 carries. One bad game can be enough to create a negative story, especially when you are in the state of Ohio and you lose to Michigan and on that day the Buckeyes were mistreated by their rivals.
That said, just about every Ohio state player who has met the media since that game has made it clear that physicality is something the Buckeyes are proud of and they don’t believe their team isn’t strong enough, despite what’s going on in the game. state in the north happened.
I don’t think it was soft, but going out and doing business in California could definitely help, said Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison. I think I was as physical as any team in the country, and I feel like I would show that in the Rose Bowl.
Buckeyes’ physicality and ability to control the line of scrimmage will be put to the test again in Pasadena. Offensively, Utah ranks second in the nation in rushing yards per attempt (5.64) and 13th in rushing yards per game (216.5). Defensively, the Utes were also strong, with four of their last five opponents under 100 rushing yards and under three yards per carry, while also finishing in the top five nationally this season with 42 sacks.
Ohio State knows it has to be better at scrimmage if it’s to beat Utah because the Utes aren’t necessarily going to present less of a test than the Wolverines. But that’s all the more reason for the Buckeyes to be motivated to put their best foot forward in the Rose Bowl.
It’s a good, tough football team, and we respect them, and we would go in there and expect to play a good football team, Sawyer said. People are challenging us now, saying we weren’t difficult, saying we can’t stop the run or play the ball on difficult teams. So it definitely fuels us to get out there and play them.
A win over Utah won’t change the two Ohio defeats this season against Michigan and Oregon, nor would it restore the championship hopes that had been dashed by those defeats. But the Buckeyes still feel like they have something to prove in the Rose Bowl, and it all starts with physical play and mastery of scrimmage.
We definitely need to get out there and prove we can stop the run, said Ohio State defenseman Tyreke Smith. That’s what they tried to do.
While much of the criticism leveled at Ohio State this season has been directed at defense, especially after the Wolverines ran a whopping 7.24 yards per carry against the Buckeyes, the Ohio States’ offense will also see the Rose Bowl. entered with a chip on his shoulder especially up front after Desmond Howard took a shot on the offensive line during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Our motto is to be more physical than the last game, said Ohio State left hat Thayer Munford, who also said Howard can kick rocks during his interview session last week. We have been exposed in some areas (against Michigan), but at the same time we know what to do. We have to run the ball and we have to dominate the line of scrimmage, and that will be our motto.
I think I was as physical as any team in the country, and I feel like I would show that in the Rose Bowl. Zach Harrison
Munford says the Buckeyes put more emphasis on physicality in their practices leading up to the Rose Bowl.
It’s been very physical. Very, very physical, Munford said. Our first phase is actually like a fundamental period and just make sure we don’t lose sight of who we are. And we just made sure we got off the ball as hard as we could. Just be physically like we were, at the start of the season, and just have to have that mentality.
For the most part, Ohio States players say they have put the loss to Michigan behind them, at least for now. They know they can’t dwell on what happened in that game because they have one more game to play this year.
However, they have heard the criticism. Some of them are more willing to acknowledge that criticism than others; Smith said several times that he focused only on Utah, while Munford chose to keep his comments to himself when asked about comments from Gattis. However, a widespread feeling across the Buckeyes roster is that they feel they can make a statement by playing their best against Utah.
I feel this is a good opportunity to show that we have made adjustments based on the last game, Chambers said. I think it’s a good game to prove ourselves, to prove that we were a strong team, that it was a physical team and that we can handle things like that.
