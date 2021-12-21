Aggie Womens Tennis Adds Junior Grand Slam Champion Branstine





BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver on Tuesday officially announced the addition of two-time junior Grand Slam champion Carson Branstine to the 2022 roster. The Orange, California native claimed the Australian Open and French Open junior doubles titles in 2017, with a pair of singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open junior events in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Branstine, one of the top junior tennis players in recent years history, peaked as the ITF No. 4 junior player in the world during her exciting 2017 season. Her career-high Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 12.02 ranks as one of the best among current Women’s Division I tennis athletes. We are pleased to announce that Carson Branstine will join our team, said Weaver. Carson is arguably one of the most acclaimed recruits in the program’s history, and I know she’ll be doing great things during her time here in Aggieland. Carson has all the weapons to play at the highest level and bring a lot of excitement to the field. Adding a player of her size to an already very strong roster is the recipe for our team to do great things this season, and many more seasons to come. Branstine joins the Maroon & White after a few year-long stints at both USC and Virginia, which she had to serve out due to injury. Her family is heavily involved in athletics as her older sister Constance was a member of the USC women’s tennis program while her oldest sister, Cassidy, competed at UC Irvine. In addition, Branstine is cousin to Freddie Freeman, an All-Star first baseman for the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves. While competing on the professional tennis circuit, Branstine was the 2018 $25K Pro Circuit Gatineau, Canada double champion. In addition, she qualified for the Rogers Cup in both 2017 and 2018, placed second in doubles at the 2017 Quebec Premier International Tournament and racked up 13 Womens Tennis Association (WTA) top 100 doubles wins. It’s been a long drive with my study situation, being in two schools before that, but I’ve finally found my home, Branstine said. The energy around athletics at Texas A&M and the Aggie family is unparalleled. I am so excited to be with this amazing group of girls as well as our incredible coaches and support staff. I feel so comfortable and happy to join such an amazing group of people. Branstine is immediately eligible to compete for Texas A&M and will make her collegiate debut during the double competition season in the spring. The Aggies begin play on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, with the first serve against the McNeese Cowgirls at 12 noon, followed by a 4 p.m. showdown with the Tarleton Texans. Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

