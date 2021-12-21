Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Highlights: India suffers 3-5 defeat in semi-finals and takes on Pakistan for bronze medal





21 Dec. 2021 19:27 IS India vs Pakistan in the battle for bronze 21 Dec. 2021 19:26 IS We have one more game to play “We can’t underestimate any team here, but we still have a game to play,” said India skipper Manpreet Singh. 21 Dec. 2021 19:26 IS India defeated Japan 6-0 in the round-robin league and Japan avenged the defeat with an impressive performance. 21 Dec. 2021 19:20 IS India suffers a 3-5 loss in the semi-final against Japan and is now about to take on Pakistan for the bronze medal. Japan were sharp on the pitch and the deficit reflects their style of play. A rebound from the PC helped India score another goal, but their unbeaten run ended with the loss to Japan. 21 Dec. 2021 19:14 IS Consecutive PCs for India India earns back-to-back penalty corners but fails to convert them. Just a few minutes before the final whistle. 21 Dec. 2021 19:07 IS India is finally getting one under their belt! Harmanpreet converts the PC and India now has about six minutes to add a few more. 21 Dec. 2021 19:05 IS Just over seven minutes and India has a PC! 21 Dec. 2021 18:58 IS What a turnaround. After being thrashed 0-6 by the Indians in the round-robin stage, Japan has stunned the favorites here. Incredible scenes as this can be a shock for ages. 21 Dec. 2021 18:51 IS Another! It will be a one sided game. Grim faces in the stands as Japan scored another goal to make it 5-1 in their favour. Japan has stunned the bronze medalists of the Tokyo Olympics. Can the Manpreet-led side recover in the last quarter? 21 Dec. 2021 18:47 IS The pace was so deadly coming from Japan. They have attacked en masse and there is a possibility that Japan will extend their lead. 21 Dec. 2021 18:43 IS Another one for Japan! For them now a pillow with three goals. A defensive deficit leads to an easy tap for Japan. India have also lost their reference. 21 Dec. 2021 18:40 IS 21 Dec. 2021 18:29 IS Japan leads 3-1 at halftime The penalty stroke helped Japan take a 3-1 lead in the game! A two-goal pillow for Japan and India will now come under pressure to narrow the lead over the next two quarters. Possession favored India (53 percent), but Japan has had more shots on target so far (6). 21 Dec. 2021 18:24 IS Penalty to Japan after Krishan Pathak caught Kenta Tanaka, and Japan takes a 3-1 lead in the match! 21 Dec. 2021 18:16 IS Krishan Pathak has replaced Suraj Karkera and he makes a brilliant save to deny Japan the third goal. The shot was on target, but Pathak was up to the task and put his left hand to stop the ball. 21 Dec. 2021 18:11 IS India now looks menacing and attacks relentlessly after trailing 2-0. Neelam Sanjeep Xess, however, would be disappointed by not converting the PC. 21 Dec. 2021 18:08 IS India finally opens their census! Dilpreet on the scoresheet as India narrowed the deficit in the first few minutes of the second quarter. India 1-2 Japan 21 Dec. 2021 18:04 IS Japan meant business and six penalty corners helped them take a 2-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Reid is not a happy man at the moment as the performance of the Indian team has been mediocre. 21 Dec. 2021 17:58 IS So far no shot on target for India No penalty corners and no shot on target for India as the opening quarter draws to a close. Japan has been dominant so far. 21 Dec. 2021 17:53 IS A defensive backlog for India and Japan earn their sixth penalty corner within the first five minutes. A dream start for Japan. Six PCs and two goals, and if that had gone in, Japan would have been leading 3-0. 21 Dec. 2021 17:47 IS Just over a minute and a half and Japan has had five penalty corners. What a start from the underdogs! They converted another one to a 2-0 lead. The wall of Suraj Karkera has broken through again. 21 Dec. 2021 IS 17:45 What a start for Japan! They took a 1-0 lead in the first minute. A penalty stroke for Japan and Sura Karkera couldn’t do much about it. 21 Dec. 2021 17:41 IS India was held in high esteem from the start, but Japan’s inaugural attack got them a PC! 21 Dec. 2021 17:36 IS Time for the anthems Fans have marked their presence and it’s time for the national anthems of India and Japan. 21 Dec. 2021 17:33 IS There have been 18 matches played between India and Japan, with the first winning 16. 21 Dec. 2021 17:26 IS The stage is ready for the second semifinal! While India will look for another dominant win, Japan’s motive will be to avenge the 6-0 loss. 21 Dec. 2021 17:18 IS Four-time champions Pakistan have failed to qualify for the last time since the tournament started. 21 Dec. 2021 17:11 IS In the meantime, the first semifinal has been won by Korea! In a cracker, Jang scored four while Korea beat Pakistan 6-5 in a thriller. India vs Japan is next. 21 Dec. 2021 17:08 IS 21 Dec. 2021 16:55 IS Big shoes to fill Sreejesh’s absence “We defended as a team. Krishna and I know that we are the second and third goalkeepers respectively, so it is imperative that we count every chance. We have big shoes to fill Sreejesh’s absence,” Karkera had said about India’s comprehensive victory. against Japan. 21 Dec. 2021 IS 16:53 Against Japan, goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made a stunning series of saves in the second half to secure India for the third time in a row. He also found support in the Indian back line who saved five penalty corners in the game. 21 Dec. 2021 16:42 IS The semifinals will be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. All eyes are on Harmanpreet Singh, who converted two penalty corners against Japan in the round robin match. Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Shamsher Singh also scored some nice field goals. 21 Dec. 2021 16:35 IS 21 Dec. 2021 16:33 IS India’s Road to Semifinals The Manpreet Singh-led team were held 2-2 by South Korea before beating Bangladesh 9-0. They continued their run with a 3-1 win over arch-rival Pakistan and Japan’s 6-0 thrashing. 21 Dec. 2021 16:31 IS India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Semifinal Live Hello and welcome to India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 clash live coverage in Bangladesh Dhaka. The Olympic bronze medalists in Tokyo are in the hunt for the semi-final spot after finishing the round-robin stage at the top of the standings with 10 points. They had defeated Japan 6-0 in their last round-robin match.

