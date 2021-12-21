Jhulan Goswami First Female Cricket Player To Launch Rare NFT Cricket Memorabilia





Jhulan Goswami is all set to take on the exciting new world of non-fungible token (NFT) with Dubai-based CricFlix, in partnership with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, launching its first-ever cricket non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai on Dec 24. Goswamis’ 2017 World Cup Shirt has already been pre-bid even before the start of the auction, making her the first among her peers in the NFT cricket universe. I am very satisfied. May I say this should be the start for many other colleagues of mine to unlock NFT value and reach fans, said Goswami, who is also the highest wicket taker in women’s ODIs. Pre-bids worth $200,000 have already been placed, reflecting the overwhelming response Cricflix is ​​receiving from cricket fans around the world. We, at CricFlix, are bringing powerful transformations to the metaverse by bringing world-class cricket memorabilia with a famous history behind it. It is an investment piece of a rare asset class for the future generations where the metaverse and physical worlds come together and flourish, said Anwar Hussein, co-founder of CricFlix. This initiative aims to empower cricket fans by creating valuable investment opportunities and providing access to rare and historically significant collectibles. Sports NFTs have proven to be groundbreaking digital assets in recent times, and the launch of CricFlixs’ rare NFTs will provide fans with unique ownership rights alongside opportunities to monetize by collecting valuable moments from their digital sports collection. Also read: I spent four to six months with a mental conditioning coach, reveals R Ashwin Apart from the Goswamis jersey, cricket fans around the world can also access exclusive collections of rare and authentic cricket memorabilia from the match days of legendary cricketers such as CK Nayudu, including rare items such as match tickets from India’s most talked about 1932 and 1936 tour through England legendary Donald Bradman’s rare autographed postage stamp, 1983 team autographed memorabilia and the Lata Mangeshkars concert recording for the 1983 World Cup winning cricketers are among several other memorable artifacts up for auction at the upcoming NFT auction. CricFlix’s unique augmented reality-enabled blockchain certifications will bring real value to fans to become investors and shareholders for the first time through NFT purchases, as well as an opportunity to immortalize these exclusive digital artifacts. This is the world’s first hybrid cricket NFT auction offering valuable collectible investment opportunities along with once in a lifetime sports experiences around the world. We believe that combining a tangible experience with the NFT auction is a game-changer and unique proposition for the passionate fan. Imagine watching the most watched game from the best seats in the stadium and interacting with the legends of the game and providing immersive and unforgettable experiences is our specialty, said Raghav Gupta, founder and CEO of Fanatic Sports. Also Read:Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Ravi Shastris Words Made Him Feel Absolutely Crushed Speaking of benefits of NFT buying, Prantik Majumdar, co-founder of RevSportz, said: A fan can now own a piece of history in the form of digital memorabilia and this is what makes NFT technology such a game changer. Bringing decentralization to the sports world, NFTs also provide athletes at all levels with the opportunity to earn a fan base. This partnership will enable the creation of a market valuation that will transform fandom moments into profitable moments for cricket fanatics around the world. Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

