Washington Football Team takes heated benches for the last 3 road games





PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Football Team copied a tactic the Dallas Cowboys used on them more than a week ago — by shipping their heated couches to Philadelphia for Tuesday night’s game against the Eagles. Dallas had shipped benches to FedEx Field when it played in Washington last week because the Seattle Seahawks Cowboys had heard that the benches continued to lose heat throughout their game. The benches were shipped from Cleveland for the Cowboys’ 27-20 win. A source confirmed a message from NBC Sports Washington that the WFT will also have banks shipped to Dallas and New York for the final two road races. Washington will use Dragon Seats, based in Cleveland, to ship the benches — the same company that Dallas used. The benches are also decorated with the Washington Football Team logos.

1 Related Temperatures will be around 30 degrees when Tuesday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Washington must win to keep pace in the wild card race. Both teams are 6-7, half a game behind both New Orleans and Minnesota for the third and final wildcard spot. Washington’s biggest concern remains the quarterback. Both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, the top two quarterbacks, remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They may not know if they are allowed to play until 3pm. At that point, they take a private plane from Virginia to Philadelphia. If they can’t play, the newly signed Garrett Gilbert would start. Washington has kicked Gilbert off the New England practice squad on Friday. He has started one career game and appeared in seven, putting him ahead of Kyle Shurmur, who has been on the Washington exhibition squad since September 13 but has never played in an NFL game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32917486/washington-football-team-bring-heated-benches-final-3-road-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

