Kentucky Womens Tennis Unveils 2022 Program





LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky women’s tennis team has released the schedule for the upcoming spring 2022 season, as announced by the head coach Carlos Drada on Tuesday. The schedule consists of 24 regular season games, with the Wildcats hosting 17 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. The season will kick off with back-to-back doubleheaders at home as the UK face East Tennessee State and Belmont first on January 14, followed by games with Miami Ohio and Bellarmine on January 16. The Wildcats then undergo their first road test on January 21 at Notre Dame before returning home on January 23 to face Indiana. The Wildcats resume doubleheader games on Feb. 13 against Penn State and Western Kentucky before hosting Ohio State on Feb. 18. Kentucky then wraps up its non-conference slate on Feb. 20 in Lexington by hosting West Virginia and Austin Peay. The Southeastern Conference game kicks off on March 4 with a trip to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide before traveling to Auburn on March 6. The Wildcats then have 11 consecutive matchups against SEC foes, with road games in LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Wildcats will host Missouri, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss and the State of Mississippi during the competition action. UK will conclude the regular season with games against the Rebels and Bulldogs on April 15 and April 17 respectively at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. The 2022 SEC tournament is scheduled for April 20-24 in Gainesville, Florida, with all 14 conference teams guaranteed at least one game. The full program for 2022 can be found here. The Wildcats posted an overall score of 16-9 with a 6-7 record in SEC play in 2021. The season was one for the record books, as Arrese and Akvile Parainskaite earned the No. 1 seed in the doubles draw for the NCAA Championships. The duo were the first Wildcats to be #1 since 2016 and the first with Drada at the helm. UK returns six players from last year’s roster, including All-American and All-SEC First Team roster Fiona Arrese. The program has also welcomed three newcomers this season, Ellie Eades, Lidia Gonzalez and Florencia Urrutia. For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s tennis program, follow @UKWomensTennis on Twitter and on Instagram, on facebook, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

