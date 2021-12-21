The Broad Street Hockey Festivus party is postponed due to Covid





Once again, Covid is sweeping the NHL and the world. This sucks guys, I can’t even get through one sentence without saying how much it sucks. Games are canceled across the league, individual teams are shutting down team activities for the rest of the year, new players are being added to the Covid list every hour, it’s a mess. As I write this, tonight’s game against the Capitals has been postponed and Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh postponed last night as the league closes through the 27th. For the second year in a row, we will not be able to safely gather for our Festivus party. Again, this sucks. But the last thing I would ever want to do is endanger a single member of this community, let alone hundreds of you. These two years are the years when we had to voice our grievances more than ever, so I’m thinking of a way we can do this virtually. Let me hear your grievances about Zoom. I’ll include them, and if they’re not too spicy, I’ll publish them. So let’s try to stick to PG-13, maybe R, ratings in your grievances. And I don’t care what they’re about! This is a place where you can whine about everything that has happened to you personally in the past two years. My personal grievances will be: Fuck trees, I can’t believe my DoorDash driver opened one of my two packs of Oreos for emergency use, and WHYYYYY can’t this Flyers team do justice to Claude Giroux ONCE. Here’s the schedule and designated Zoom links for the time periods, all in Eastern Time: Tuesday 21/12 2.30 pm https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/97774153217 Wednesday 22/12 12.00-16.00 hrs https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/97016118346 20-22 hours https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/97823296253 Thursday 23/12 3pm-6pm https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/93470248548 9-11 am https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/98265279101 Friday 24/12 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/98708382804 Everyone enter the waiting room and I will let you in one by one, please don’t wait too long with your grievances as we will have people waiting to get things off their chest. I hope you and yours get through the rest of this year from Hades as safely as possible, much love from Broad Street Hockey.

