Detro D1 Ready to Play Assembled Table Tennis Table – Sports Equipment…

brand / manufacturer: go inside



model name / number: D-1 Black



size / dimensions: 9′ x 5′

QR code link to this post Brand new, pick up from our distribution warehouse and significant savings of only $274.99 + tax. This is not a showroom. Goods are stored and shipped from location and are not displayed in a showroom or retail environment. We will assist you in loading the table (which is usually approximately 58″ x 62″ x 6″) into your vehicle. We have delivery options that vary depending on your delivery zip code. Call 888-six four four-5660 for more details or visit our website

https://discounttabletennisshop.com/span-classdlogodetrospan-d1-table-tennis-table-p-729.html

Quantities are limited

SPECIFICATIONS: The Detro Ready To Play Table Tennis Table is fast and strong. It is quick to set up as it is fully assembled. Strong-A top that is a full and unrounded top from the standard 19mm which is actually under or even rounded from just 18mm or even thinner.

Already assembled! – Just take it out of the box, unfold the legs, attach the net and you’re ready to play!

A full 3/4 inch thick. Our thermally fused melamine is solid and measures .77 inches – actually thicker than

Made in Michigan!

Thicker and better than other tops. The entry is often rounded up from 18 or 19 mm to be sold, but both thicknesses are less than !

Made from a durable scratch and stain resistant melamine that has been melted into the industrial commercial board at over 500 degrees and just the right amount of pressure to fuse the melamine to the board, making it peel resistant.

Moisture Resistant – This surface is highly resistant to hot and cold moisture

Scratch Resistant- This fused top is much more resistant to scratches than a simply painted surface.

The legs are made of carbon steel

No plastic hardware-All hardware is steel-

Many tables have plastic hardware and sometimes even locks are made of plastic. This is often the case with imported tables

This is a wheelchair accessible table!

