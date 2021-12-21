Gavin Cross Named Preseason All-American Second Team 2022





TUCSON, Aris. After his roaring 2021 calendar year on the diamond, Virginia Tech third-year outfielder Gavin Cross is named after the 2022 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American Second Team, the outlet announced on Tuesday. After his roaring 2021 calendar year on the diamond, Virginia Tech third-year outfielderis named after the 2022 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American Second Team, the outlet announced on Tuesday. Cross has earned the highest praise among ACC outfielders, sharing in the league class with eight Preseason All-Americans in all positions, five of whom were seeded to the first and second teams. The Hokies’ six-foot left bat was also one of eight NCAA Division I outfielders to place in the second team or above. After becoming Tech’s first Freshman All-American in eight years after the shortened 2020 season, Cross racked up a .345 batting average, slugged .621 and posted a .415 on-base percentage during his first full collegiate campaign in 2021. From late March through mid-April, he had a 15-game batting streak over 12 ACC games, which was highlighted by his 4-for-6 cycle at East Tennessee State. By the end of the season, Cross had accelerated Tech’s offense in runs (48), hits (70), doubles (13), triples (five), home runs (11) and stolen bases (nine). A qualifying rookie per his COVID-19 bonus year, he became the Hokies’ first-ever freshman All-ACC First Team, along with him receiving ACC All-Freshman Team consideration. Early summer baseball in the Cape Cod Baseball League, the nation’s premier amateur collegiate circuit, Cross transitioned to USA Baseball’s Stars and Stripes series in July, where he shone in the national showcase. Against the elite of college baseball, he led the Team USA tour with batting average (.455), home runs (four), RBI’s (13) and slugging percentage (0.879). Cross is widely regarded as a top collegiate prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft. Uncollegiate player draft boards, he is ranked No. 3 by perfect game, no. 5 by D1Baseball, no. 10 by MLB pipeline and no. 14 by Baseball America.

