Dhoni, Williamson two of the calmest guys in cricket: Mitchell Santner

For a country of less than five million people, New Zealand’s prowess in sports has always proved disproportionate. The country has produced several Olympic champions in rowing, sailing, canoeing and athletics and is a force in team sports such as rugby and cricket. New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner believes the country’s outdoor culture has played a key role in its sporting success.

“I think we are very lucky to have a lot of space to run around. We exercise a lot while growing up, which is a culture. I did the same. I tried to play everything I could,” Santner told The . Indian Express.

“Although cricket was my kind of number 1 sport, I started taking it seriously when I was 16 or 17. I played golf, football, tried rugby, but I was quite small in school so it didn’t end well. I was also on the swim team. Playing different sports at a younger age has benefited me as a professional cricketer.

WTC wins boost for NZ cricket

In a country where cricket is far behind the All Blacks in popularity, the World Test Championship (WTC) victory against India has given the sport a boost.

“Winning the WTC was quite special for cricket in our country. Conditions in Southampton were in our favour, but it was still a great effort from the boys to win. It was our first major title. It came after the heartache of making it to the 2015 (World Cup) final and thus the 2019 final. This time we did even better and eventually won the title,” says Santner.

“If you talk to some former players from years ago, winning an ICC trophy was never on their radar. But with the kind of depth we have now, winning the title has become our top priority.

“We are close to winning a few more titles. Black Caps are now one of the best teams in the world and it will inspire generations to pick up cricket. In recent years, with the kind of results the team produces, there has been a shift in cricket in New Zealand. Many people watch cricket, enjoy cricket; that also comes with the expectation of doing well.

“The fan culture in New Zealand is nowhere near India or Pakistan. But after the 2019 World Cup final, there is a lot of hype about cricket. People talk cricket on the street. Cricket is definitely growing in New Zealand.

Although it consists of only six teams, Santner attributes the Kiwi national cricket system to all the talent that progresses to the national team. “At the moment we are very fortunate to have some excellent players on the team; some wait in the wings for their chances. We have a good draft and the credit goes to the domestic system. The depth has increased enormously, especially in the last 5-6 years. A lot of good cricketers are trying to make it,” Santner says.

“The level of competition at the domestic level is very high. So it keeps you sharp when you’re on the team.

The underdog tag

For an ICC tournament, New Zealand has always been called the underdog. They are never the firm favorites to win world titles, but they often end with a great run. Santner believes the underdogs tag is one of the reasons for New Zealand’s consistency in ICC events.

“We kind of like the underdog tag that goes to global tournaments. So as a team we try to stay away from the pre-tournament hype. We try to keep it very simple, our plans back. Our strategy is to play game by game, and it’s been working in the last few ICC events,” explains Santner.

“I think in the last 5-6 years it has changed that we focus a lot on preparing and planning for a big tournament. What we’ve seen in recent ICC events is different guys standing up in different competitions, which is quite remarkable. We saw that in the (T20 World Cup) semi-final match against England; Daryl Mitchell’s knock and his partnership with James Neesham changed things for us.

“Our philosophy is always ‘team first’. We try to take out the selfish side. Everyone plays for the same goal. You can see the results of the past few years, and hopefully it will stay that way.

Losing World Cup Final

New Zealand have lost three World Cup finals in the past six years, but Santner feels they are getting closer to victory. “Yes, we have lost a few finals in recent years, but if you consistently put yourself in those positions, that in itself is a huge achievement. Hopefully we get that coveted trophy in the near future.

Playing under Dhoni and Williamson

Aside from his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Santner has also played under MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He calls them two of the quietest guys in cricket, but with different leadership styles.

“Dhoni is a very instinctive captain. He has been captain in many matches. He has been in a lot of difficult situations. He just has a knack for knowing what will happen in the game. It gives you a pretty good view from behind the stumps. It has been great to have been involved with CSK for the past four years and to play under one of the greatest captains and players of our time.

“On the other hand, Kane is someone who plans a lot in advance. He is very relaxed and calm. It helps you as a player if you are under the pump.

Leading New Zealand

Santner was stand-in captain for New Zealand in three T20Is, most recently against India in Kolkata. He says it helped him get a closer look at Brendon McCullum, Dhoni and Kane Willamson.

“I’ve been lucky enough over the years to play under Brendon, Kane and MS. You take things down from your captains and try to execute them as you lead the team. If I manage to get a few things out of their to pick up regulations, I will do well as captain.

Santner believes exciting times are ahead as New Zealand’s international cricket is streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. Amazon Prime Video is a big company in the global market and it is exciting from our point of view. Pretty excited to see it unfold, he signs off.