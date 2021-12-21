Quarterback options for UF entering 2022





The coach who always walked the sidelines of the swamp has been called a “quarterback whisperer” who was able to get the most out of his players in the position. While that reputation probably wasn’t quite right, Dan Mullen managed to hit his peak in Gainesville with Kyle Trask’s surprise breakout, but last season left a lot to be desired down the middle. With Mullen gone, Emory Jones in the transfer portal, and four-star recruit Nick Evers disband and go to Oklahoma, the cupboard is suddenly quite bare in the most important place on the field. Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, who showed moments of brilliance in 2021 while showing the rawness of his talent, is currently head of the class, although his various injuries during the regular season raise many questions about his durability. That leaves 2021 prostyle quarterback recruits Carlos Del Rio (four-star) and Jalen Kitna (three-star) on the bench behind Richardson, along with the son of a Gator great, Luke Matthews, who is a walk-on. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as Billy Napier and his staff would probably prefer to work with talent they’ve self-evaluated, and it opens up the opportunity for much faster improvement in a critical position. Preparatory Recruitment: A name that has popped up a lot in recent days is two-star Robbie Roper from Roswell, Georgia. The 6-foot-3-inch, 213-pound prep hasn’t gotten much attention nor an offer from UF, but new analyst Ryan Ohara was reported to have attended his school in the few days before the dead period. There was also similar interest in former Oregon to connect Tanner Bailey, but he signed with South Carolina on December 18. Transfer portal: A majority of the biggest names in the portal have already found a new home, but there are still some great options out there. Earlier Ohio state to connect Jack Miller, a four-star in the 2020 recruiting class, is a name that has been tossed around. There have been some rumors that Miller has received an offer from Florida, but they remain unconfirmed; still, he’d be a solid pick for the Gators, albeit probably not an immediate impact player. There is also one name at the top of the list that is still available: Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward. Like Miller, he was also a four-star recruit in 2020, but he has the advantage of seeing game time in the past two seasons, appearing in 11 games. Chris Hummer from 247Sports recently published an article citing a Power Five coach who called the 6-foot-three-inch, 225-pound Ward an “absolute freak” after a fall campaign in which he led all FCS passers with 47 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, along with the third-best the country’s output of 4,648 yards, a 65% completion rate, and a 154.2 passer score. So regardless of what the Gators decide to do, a decision will have to be made in the coming weeks about what to do about the lack of legitimate quarterback options, not just for now, but also for the future. There’s no doubt that 2022 will feature a strong element of a rebuild, but with the right pick in this key position, things could go well for the budding Napier in his debut campaign. Follow every player who landed through Florida in the early signing period









