Novak Djokovic doubles in best Grand Slam matches of 2021 | ATP tour

Yesterday, ATPTour.com looked at three of the top five Grand Slam games of 2021. As we continue our assessment of the 2021 season, we look back at the two best Grand Slam games of the year, with hard-fought wins for Novak Djokovic.

2) US Open, SF, Novak Djokovic d. Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Throughout the season, as the pressure and tension mounted, Novak Djokovic remained remarkably balanced as he stormed into history.

He had won his eighth Australian Open to open the big season, then won the titles at Roland Garros – beating Rafael Nadal 13 times along the way – and Wimbledon. He entered the US Open with almost unimaginable possibilities: a Grand Slam not seen in men’s tennis since 1969 and the chance to pass Roger Federer and Nadal with an unprecedented 21st major championship.

But the hurdle was formidable. Six weeks earlier, in another match with historic implications, Alexander Zverev had defeated Djokovic in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Zverev cleared a set deficit by winning 12 of the last 16 matches (and then beating Karen Khachanov in the final). That deprived the 34-year-old Serb of a chance at an extremely rare Golden Slam.

And so it was rightly number 1 in the world against number 4 in the last major semi-final of the season. Djokovic, perhaps feeling the weight of expectation, did not start well at Arthur Ashe Stadium. For the fourth game in a row, Djokovic dropped the first set, just like against Kei Nishikori, Jenson Brooksby and Matteo Berrettini. Zverev, a decade younger, looked much fresher.

For the 10th time in 27 major matches, Djokovic had to withdraw from a one-set deficit at the start. He improved his game and took the next two sets – the third featured a ridiculous 53-stroke rally – before the German tied the game with an impeccable fourth. It was Zverev’s deadly service that got him there, even against the man many people consider to be the greatest returnee ever.

With Rod Laver, the player who had won the last Grand Slam in men’s tennis, watching from the President’s Suite, Djokovic showed the righteous material of a champion. A classic drop shot followed by a whistling forehand pass broke Zverev’s serve for a 2-0 lead. A framed would-be overhead gave Djokovic an insurmountable 4-0 lead – and he responded with a roar at his team.



Photo credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After three hours and 43 minutes, his dizzying quest remained alive. Djokovic had now won all of his 27 big games of the season and was 4-0 when it went to a decisive fifth set.

“I want to thank you because the atmosphere was great, the best atmosphere of the tournament so far,” said Djokovic in his interview on the track. “These are the moments we live for. These are the kind of unique opportunities that we dream about every day when we wake up and try to find motivation to get out there and do the same things over and over.”

Daniil Medvedev would end Djokovic’s historic pursuit in the final at Flushing Meadows with an extended straight performance.

1) Roland Garros, SF, Novak Djokovic o. Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2

The 58th installment in one of the greatest rivalries of all time lived up to the hype when world No. 1 Djokovic faced 13-time Roland Garros champion Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris.

Esteemed coach and commentator Darren Cahill said it was “one of the very best matches I’ve seen”, while Andy Murray stated: “You can’t play clay tennis better than this. It’s perfect”. After four hours and 11 minutes, the Serb won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2.

“It was one of these games that you can remember forever. It was one of the top three games in my life,” said Djokovic. “To win against Rafa on this pitch, you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis.

“It’s hard to find the words to sum up how I feel. You tell yourself there is no pressure, but there is. Pressure is a privilege – to test my game and character in matches like this.”

Just seven months earlier, Nadal had allowed the breakaway just seven games into the 2020 final – including a 6-0 opening set – and when the Spaniard took an early 5-0 lead in their 2021 rematch, there was an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Djokovic.

The numbers were already discouraging. Nadal had just fallen on clay twice before in the French capital from 107 games in 16 years. He was a perfect 26-0 when he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros, winning 35 games in a row there.

Although Djokovic cashed in the opening set, he had already held the ship steady as he won three consecutive games, saved six set points and two break points before his opponent won 6-3. It was a small but telling shift in momentum as the Serb equalized in one set before the clash culminated in a grueling 92-minute third set, which saw the pair split 37 winners.

One of the best matches I’ve seen. Well done from Novak and Rafa. Brilliant tennis. Huge props to Nole after digging himself out of a 0/5 hole in that 1st set. Djokovic vs Tsitsipas for the 2021 RG Title — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 11, 2021

Nadal held on to a 3-5 deficit and held on to a set point against Djokovic’s serve at 6-5, before being rejected in a tie-break. The match was so grand, the French authorities made an exception to their pandemic Covid-19 nighttime curfew and allowed spectators to stay until the match was over.

The clash looked destined for a fifth set as Nadal jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the fourth set, but Djokovic once again showed extraordinary mental determination as he knocked out six straight games to seal a final triumph in the ATP Head2Head rivalry of the pair, which he now leads 30-28.

“I had a great chance with a set point at 6-5 on his second serve. That is it. Anything can happen at that point,” said Nadal. “Then I made a double mistake and missed an easy volley in the tiebreak. These kinds of mistakes can happen. But if you want to win, you can’t make these mistakes.”

It was Djokovic’s first clay-court victory over Nadal since the 2016 quarter-finals in Rome and made him the first man to beat the Spaniard twice at Roland Garros. No player had beaten Nadal in Paris to claim the trophy, but that was won two days later against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The win meant Djokovic nearly clinched one title, equaling Nadal and Federer’s record of 20 majors, which he went on to do at Wimbledon.

