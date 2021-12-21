TABLE TENNIS: Les Aminois, co-leaders of Pro B

The table tennis players of Amiens STT received their counterparts from Istres on Monday evening. And after more than three hours of tossing and turning, it was the locals who hung on to the beautiful, 3/2 for the win.



Tomi Lakatos (46) began the first and, as expected, he found opposite him the very young one Felix Lebrun (110). Despite an excellent battle from the Amiens, he gave in to his opponent’s pace, 2/3. And at the start of the first set, Lebrun was clearly the favorite (0-6), Lakatos failed find the right solutions (3-7, 5-9) and finally bow, 5-11. But the Amiens gradually broke through the defenses of the Istréen, enough to keep it at a length from the Provençal. loosen gradually (3-4, 7-5). Lebrun’s return (9-9) was not enough to shake the Hungarian, who won 11-9. However, the comeback was short lived for Lakatos, the third set began and ended similarly to the first (1-6, 4-6, 5-9); defeat 5-11. Once again, the Amiens seized their chance to extend the fun in the fourth set. He then rose to the height of his opponent (2-2, 5-5, 8-8) and took the point of equality against 11-9. Lebrun then repeated a smashing start to the set during the fine (0-3, 2-7), enough for him to finish the first encounter without a hitch, 3-11. Istres therefore unlocked his meter first, 0/1.

To get his family back on track, Horacio Cifuentes (59) was measured against Giorgios Stamatouros (148). And while the Amiens clearly won 3/0, the first game between the two players will be long overdue. Indeed, Cifuentes and Stamatouros soon started… get out of the way at every point (3-4, 7-7) and the Amiens missed a chance to win 10-8, moving the round forward. Often in danger (11-12, 13-14), Cifuentes still won 16-14. The Argentinian then struck harder in the second set (3-0, 7-2) and won 11-4 without fear. But the Istrées remained very present in this match, holding on to the Basques of the Amiens (2-2, 5-5). the 4-0 conclusion sent by Cifuentes allowed him to win 11-6 and bring the property to the level of the Istres collective, 1/1.

Gregory Jean (77) then got the chance to give the Amiens STT the advantage over Luke Moland (157). An opportunity that was fully seized by the Samarian who won 3/1 after a battle that grew increasingly fierce. Jean first secured a small lead, 5-0 for Moland (1-3, 6-3). So the hole was made for the Amiens who went on quietly until she won, 11-7. Jean then unfolded his game in the second set (3-0, 7-2) without ever worrying and, on high level exchanges, won 11-3. Moland eventually recovered at the start of the third set and quickly left the Samarian (1-3, 3-8) conceding defeat for this round, 4-11. The game then turned in favor of the Istréen, giving the race the lead (1-3, 4-7) before being pushed to time-out by the rise of Jean (7-8). The Amiens then negotiated three set points (7-10, 10-10) and even closed with 12-10. Arnaud Sellier’s players finally took the lead, 2/1.

But again Felix Lebrun (110) was on the Chemin des Picards, this time opposite Horacio Cifuentes (59). And like many players before him, the Amiens man found himself in the face of the young French hope’s game, to the point of bending logically, 0/3. Far from the first points (1-4, 2-8), Cifuentes was still very much present in the game, gradually filling the gap (5-9, 9-10). The mano became a mano between the two players more and more intense, the Amiens with even two set points (13-12, 14-13) which Lebrun eventually awarded himself with 15-17. The game got faster and faster and the Istrée still held a small lead over the Argentinian (3-5, 6-7), who lost 6-11 in the second set. The third round also turned quickly in favor of Lebrun (0-3, 1-6), surprised by the rise of Cifuentes (6-7) before moving on to 7-11. Istres, in turn, came back to the premises, 2/2.

Double or stop at the top

The Amiens STT therefore again put together a duo, this time composed of: Gregory Jean (77) and Tomi Lakatos (46), hoping to get rid of his opponents of the day. Opposite, Luke Moland (157) and Guillaume Alcayde (183) fought a fierce battle to the last point, won by the Amiens, 3/2. The story started off pretty well for the locals (4-0), who saw the Istreans come back on the attack and then take the advantage on a 0-5 (5-5, 6-9). Abused, the Amiens pair delivered the first run 7-11 and the Provençaux took the opportunity to continue in the second set (0-3). But again, the steam was reversed and Amiens took the lead for a while (6-5). Unfortunately not enough to end the set because after saving three set points (6-10), Jean and Lakatos lost 9-11. Relentlessly they returned to coal and this time the hole was not made on any part (3-3, 6-6, 9-9). Arnaud Sellier’s players nevertheless managed to regain some air with an 11-9 victory that breathed new life into the fourth set (6-1, 8-3). At 10-5 the sleeve seemed bent, but again the Picards played to scare each other, not ending until 11-8. Then came the final set of the evening and the Amiens fans were not spared by their players who managed to keep the suspense until the end. Relatively balanced at first (4-4), the fifth round quickly gave the impression of victory for the Istrées (4-6, 5-8). Maize the Amiénois ended the meeting with a 4-0 who thwarted the Istrian match points (8-10) and won 12-10.

This one fifth success of the season is all the more pleasant for Arnaud Sellier’s players who take the opportunity to settle down in first position, next to Thorigné-Fouillard. And if the Samarians have been in the lead for a long time last year, especially through many postponements for their opponents, this time they are indeed co-leaders of the Pro B… At least see you tonight as Amiens STT will move to the Paris region in a few hours to face the red lantern, Issy-les-Moulineaux, at 7.30 pm.

Amiens STT – Istres TT: 3/2

T. Lakatos / F. Lebrun: 2/3 (-5 9 -5 9 -3)

H. Cifuentes / G. Stamatouros: 3/0 (14 4 6)

G. Jean / L. Moland: 3/1 (7 3 -4 10)

H. Cifuentes / F. Lebrun: 0/3 (-15 -6 -7)

Jean-Lakatos / Moland-Alcayde: 3/2 (-7 -9 9 8 10)

Oceane Kronek

Photo credits: Élie Leber – Gazettesports.fr