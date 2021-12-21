Sports
NHL not going to Olympics due to COVID-19 wave
The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have reached an agreement not to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Beijing, multiple sources have told ESPN.
The NHL and NHLPA had negotiated participation in the Olympic Games in 2022 and 2026 in the latest collective bargaining agreement after NHL players failed to participate in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang. The only caveat for the Beijing Olympics, scheduled for February 2022, was whether the current NHL regular season was “materially affected” by the COVID-19 postponement. As of December 21, the NHL has postponed 50 games due to team outbreaks and has paused the season until Christmas, apparently to hit that threshold.
The NHL had until Jan. 10 to opt out of Olympic participation without a financial penalty, and the NHLPA said it expected a decision on participation to be made before that date.
A formal announcement about the opt-out of the Games is expected within the next 24 hours.
Attention will now turn to using the planned break for the Olympics – February 6-22 – to reschedule games. The NHL All-Star Game is still scheduled for February 5.
Sources said match rescheduling could include postponed matches or possibly rescheduled matches scheduled later in the season, but there could be a lack of arena availability during the intermission. While the NHL asked arenas not to book events during intermission in case players did not compete in the Olympics, many buildings booked concerts and other events to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.
It is expected that there will still be some semblance of a break in the schedule. Predators general manager David Poile told ESPN 102.5 The Game in Nashville that he believed there would be a “compromise” on the amount of time players will have off, with games crammed into the final week of that hiatus. He also put forward the idea that the regular season could be extended by one week.
News of the expected Olympic decision was met with frustration and sadness from players who are said to have played in the Beijing Games.
“I was lucky enough to be part of two [Olympics]“Sidney Crosby, Penguins captain. “I certainly feel for the guys who have missed countless opportunities. It’s not something where it’s next year or you push it for a few months. These are experiences of your life that you don’t experience much of as an athlete.”
Two Winnipeg Jets players on their way to Team USA apologized on Tuesday.
“Yeah, that sucks. I think everyone was looking forward to this,” Kyle Connor said. “We’ve made it a big part of our collective bargaining agreement as players to bring the Olympics back. Whether it’s different circumstances of going to China with COVID and everything, I think it would have been a great tournament .”
Goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck, a potential starter for the Americans, was concerned about his status ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Italy.
“When the next one is in four years, I’ll be 32,” he said. “I know I’ll be playing my best hockey, but it’s going to be a different story.”
The Olympic rosters will now be filled by a combination of amateur players and professionals who play in competitions outside of the NHL. That could be North American minor leagues and overseas professional leagues, such as the Russian KHL. This was the set-up for teams in the Pyeongchang Olympics, where the Olympic athletes from Russia won gold.
