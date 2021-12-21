Racism colors English cricket. Can football help clean up?





English cricket has not always lived up to its self-image of decent fair play. Rarely has it been so startled as by the current scandal over racism at the highest level. Azeem Rafiq, a former player for one of England's top clubs, Yorkshire, gave a tearful testimony last month during a parliamentary inquiry into the abuse he had suffered during his playing career. And although he had complained to club officials three years earlier, they said they had done nothing about it. His revelations sparked similar memories from other English cricketers of Asian descent, and national cricket authorities seem to have a new sense of urgency. A direction in which they are looking for remedies? To the other English national game, football, which has tackled racism towards its many black players. Football understands that it works as part of society, says Simon Windsor, a football radio commentator. Cricket now seems poised to follow suit.

London Weekend after summer weekend, men in spotless white trousers are greeted with polite applause as they stride the length and breadth of England across the village pastures, ready not so much to play a game as to reenact an age-old cultural ritual. Cherished on lawns in the province and then exported during the British Imperial era to the Caribbean, Australia and the Indian subcontinent, English cricket has long cultivated a genteel image, rooted mainly in the idea of ​​fair play. But that image is suddenly dented after a series of accusations of racism directed against players of South Asian descent, compounded by revelations about how the complaints were initially ignored and then downplayed, in the clear hope that they would simply disappear. Now the controversy is far from gone, but has escalated into a front-page scandal, attracting not only top cricketers but also leading politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson. And that has prompted the cricket authorities to take a series of high profile steps to signal their intention to put things right. The cricket establishment is now seeking lessons from football’s aggressive zero-tolerance policy against racism. Britain’s other national sport struggled for years with ugly prejudice against its black players, while cricket looked on serenely. But football authorities have worked to eradicate racism in locker rooms, the stands and online, and now cricket seems to be following suit. Banter or swear words? At the center of the cricketing controversy is England’s most famous and successful county professional clubs, Yorkshire, and a former standout player there named Azeem Rafiq, who first informed club officials of the racist swear words and other forms three years ago. of pressure or abuse that he and other players of Asian descent suffered. At first the management did nothing. After raising the matter in a BBC interview, it opened an investigation. But that investigation ultimately detracted from the seriousness of the allegations and dismissed the frequent use of a racist statement referring to people of Pakistani descent as part of locker room chatter. None of the individuals mentioned by Mr Rafiq were disciplined or fired. Nigel French/PA Images/Reuters Azeem Rafiq bowls for Yorkshire against Surrey in his playing days. He has since pulled back the curtain on the racism beneath the surface of English cricket. And although the club offered a financial settlement, it was subject to a nondisclosure agreement, which he declined to sign. Only a drumroll of further revelations in British newspapers last month finally forced a settlement. The club president, who arrived after Mr. Rafiq had stopped playing, was the first to resign and said he had tried but failed to get the top managers to take the matter seriously it deserved, or convince the national cricket authorities to intervene. Now Yorkshire is paying a price. The clubs’ main sponsors have withdrawn their support and the England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended use of the famous Yorkshire cricket ground, Headingley, for lucrative international matches. Then Yorkshire appointed a new chairman, Kamlesh Patel. He is a senior member of the National Cricket Board, a leading voice on social and mental health matters and a member of the House of Lords. He is also of Asian descent. Lord Patel promptly oversaw a full clean-up of the existing management and coaching staff. He also agreed to a financial settlement with Mr Rafiq without any confidentiality clause, fully aware that Mr Rafiq was about to testify before a parliamentary committee about his experiences with racism. Far from unique The testimony of Mr. Rafiq proved to be explosive and at times tearful, describing an environment of intolerance and racism that went well beyond name-calling. Mr Rafiq, praised by Mr Johnson for his courage in speaking out, recalled being forced to drink alcohol during his youthful cricketing career, violating his faith as a practicing Muslim; endured deep-seated racism during his two stints in Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018, which left him feeling almost suicidal; and treated in an inhumane way when his son was stillborn in 2017. Other English cricketers of Asian descent echoed his story, and leading cricket writers and commentators said similar behavior occurred in other county clubs. Cricket journalist George Dobell described the parliamentary testimony as mesmerizing and urged people not to [to] think his experiences are unique. They are so far from it. Those running the game seem to have a renewed sense of urgency. Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison used his own appearance before the parliamentary committee to denounce Yorkshire’s handling of the allegations, saying it points to institutional racism that now affects not just Yorkshire but all English clubs. faced uncompromisingly. If cricket did not solve the problem that Mr Rafiq and others had highlighted, and solved it quickly, he said the very survival of our sport was in danger. Football to the rescue? The nature of that solution may be influenced by English football, which has mounted an open attack on racism against its many black players. Following on from the Black Lives Matter movement in America, England’s national football team chose to take the knee for all its matches in this year’s European Championship tournament, a move approved by the manager and now seen weekly by all professional teams in the English Premier League. . The football clubs have also partnered with an anti-racism body called Kick It Out in making a series of recommendations to strengthen online safety laws and ensure victims of racist and other abuse on social media are protected. There’s a sense that football understands that it works as part of society and not in a vacuum, says Simon Windsor, a radio commentator who witnessed monkey chants aimed at black players in the 1970s and 1980s. Racism hasn’t gone away, he admits, but football at least forced doors of conversation open to allow progress. Among the moves being considered in cricket are a series of steps that parallel the football approach: countering racist chants during matches, an educational program to improve locker room culture, and a proprietary partnership with Kick It Out. A recently launched equity hotline for people with discrimination complaints has already received more than 2,000 calls. Lord Patel, along with Mr Harrison and other national cricket figures, have been keen to emphasize that it will really take time to tackle the problem. But the newfound determination to tackle the problem is at least seen as a start.

strengthen and elevate daily. I’m hopeful, but that will come at the cost of Rafiq and others in the British Asian community, said Zulfiqar Ali, a Yorkshire cricket fan who was born a stone’s throw from the club’s grounds. Cricket will have lost many fans, but with a purpose and a will to change, they can be brought back.

