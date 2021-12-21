Beijing Olympic participation unlikely after COVID wave





The dream of seeing the best hockey players in the world play with and against each other is dead again. NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday that the league and its players officially agreed to withdraw from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, confirming what ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and others reported in the past two days. The two sides are reportedly finalizing the decision with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with an official announcement expected soon. The NHL and NHLPA had until January 10 to opt out without any form of financial penalty. Several factors have been involved in this. initial, the players were careful about potentially contracting COVID in Beijing and then being subjected to a quarantine that could last more than a month, if officials still deemed them a risk to public health. Significant names like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, two of the best in the sport who have not yet played in an Olympics, have been candid about their concerns. “I would love to go and I would love to participate”, Matthews said. “But there are definitely some things that many of us would like to see worked out.” “It’s disturbing if that were the case,” McDavid said of the potentially lengthy quarantine. It almost certainly looks like the best hockey players in the world won’t be at the Olympics again as COVID obliterated the NHL schedule. (Getty) Aside from the risk of missing a long series of games at home and the paychecks that come with it, there’s also the fact that the NHL announced a planned hiatus on Monday for an extended holiday break to try and curb the recent COVID surge. Instead of trying to stretch the season into summer and cut it short the next low season, the most likely scenario would be to use the original three-week break for the Olympics to catch up on some ground and play these games. play. NHL players have not adjusted to the Olympic podium since 2012 in Sochi after the league withdrew from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang on various financial and operational concerns. Many current stars in the league weren’t even drafted then, or were slowly making their way to NHL rosters. The last time we saw any semblance of a best-on-best tournament was during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Story continues Hopefully, the then-grey veterans can represent their respective countries in the 2026 pandemic, pending of course. More from Yahoo Sports

