Matildas gets federal funding boost ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics





The Paris Olympics may be just under three years away, but the Matildas have already struck gold after raising $1.9 million in government funding to help them prepare for another medal race. Most important points: The Matildas will receive a cash injection of just over $10 million over the next three years

The Matildas will receive a cash injection of just over $10 million over the next three years This is the first time the federal government has partnered with the AIS to fund a full Olympic and Paralympic cycle

This is the first time the federal government has partnered with the AIS to fund a full Olympic and Paralympic cycle More money will be allocated to smaller sports such as canoeing, para-table tennis and skateboarding, as well as an $82 million athlete welfare fund This is in addition to an additional $8.83 million over the next two years in support of Matildas’ 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign, which they will co-host with New Zealand. The investment is part of an Olympic and Paralympic financing package, totaling just over $250 million, announced by the federal government on Wednesday. It is the largest financial investment in Australia’s high-performance sports programs in history. Crucially, this is the first time an agreement has been reached between the government and the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) to fund these programs until the end of the next Olympic cycle so that the sport can better prepare for the coming years. . Previously, sports often had to be scheduled in 12-month cycles based on federal budget releases. “Our athletes inspired Australians everywhere with their efforts at the delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and through the Australian Institute of Sport, this funding provides the perfect platform to perform in Paris,” said Federal Sport Minister Richard Colbeck. “This commitment from the federal government and through a collaborative process with the AIS will allow athletes to build ahead of their plans for a full summer games cycle, with funding through the end of 2024. “This will be the first time sport has achieved funding security so far beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we are proud to have made that commitment to build sustainable success for our elite athletes and their support teams.” Para table tennis gets a 74 percent raise in funding after winning a record six medals in Tokyo. ( Getty Images / Tasos Katopodis ) The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the financial instability and uncertainty that many elite athletes in Australia, especially those in smaller sports that rely on the Olympic and Paralympic Games for funding and media coverage, face as they prepare for major events. competitions. In the run-up to Tokyo, many programs were scaled back, while some competitions were suspended altogether, forcing athletes to prepare for their own country’s Olympics. Part of the purpose of this funding bonanza is to ensure that Australian athletes don’t face the same uncertainty as they head to Paris in 2024, especially in light of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Grants will be paid from July 1 next year and the funding cycle will end in December 2024. Exactly how much money each sport will receive will be announced in January, but the government said there will be increased stakes for several sports, including women’s rugby 7s ($2.5 million a year), canoeing (para- and able-bodied, $7.15 million), rowing ($10 million), surfing ($2 million), skateboarding ($850,000), martial arts, equestrian, and para table tennis ($900,000). Swimming, in which Australia was most dominant during Tokyo, remains the most funded Olympic sport. In addition, $82.2 million has been earmarked for a future and wellness fund for athletes, with a view to the Brisbane Games in 2032. The performance trajectories in softball, baseball, gymnastics, women’s hockey, men’s football and rugby 7’s have also received a boost.

