Tennessee swimmers win eight medals at world championships





Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Four Tennessee swimmers together won eight medals, including three golds, at the 2021 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships. Four Tennessee swimmers together won eight medals, including three golds, at the 2021 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships. In all, nine different Vols and Lady Vols, both past and present, qualified for the World Championships. The group set 15 national record swims throughout the week. , Tennessee swimmers did not disappoint at the World Championships!!! If UT were a country, EIGHT medals would have been equal for sixth # FINAAbuDhabi2021 X #IGTBATV pic.twitter.com/CueL8xlvQM Tennessee Swimming & Diving (@Vol_SwimDive) December 21, 2021 Kira Toussaint enjoyed a great performance at the Championships, with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Dutch swimmer was part of the world champion 200 mixed medley relay team, who set a time of 1:36.20. Toussaint anchored the 200 mixed free relay and helped the Netherlands into second place with a time of 1:28.61. She swam the backstroke of the 200 medley relay, earning a score of 26.08 to help the team finish third with a score of 1:44.03. She rounded it off with another third place in the 200 free relay (1:34.89) on the final day of competition. The Lady Vol duo of Tess de Warmie (4:25.55) and Ellen Walshe (4:26.52) took gold and silver in the 400 IM during the first day of the worlds. Cieplucha became world champion after setting the fastest time of her career. She also took home a gold medal in the 800 free relay after helping Canada qualify for the finals during the preliminaries. Walshe set the Irish national record since 1994 en route to second place in the 400 IM. She also set the national record in 100 flies (56.68) and 200 IM (2:08.69). She also became the first Irish woman to medal at the World Swimming Championships. During the week she swam five record appearances. Fellow Irish swimmer Mona McSharry took home a bronze medal after a time of 1:03.92 in the 100 breast, making her the second Irish female swimmer to ever medal at the World Championships. She now holds the Irish National Records in the 50 chest (29.59), 100 chest (1:03.92), 100 IM (59.35) and 200 chest (2:20.19). McSharry also finished fourth overall in the 50 chest. Her time in the 100 IM made her the first Irish swimmer to go under the minute in the event. During the championships, she had eight record-breaking swims. Lyubomir Epitropov broke the Bulgarian national record in the 100 chest, hitting the wall in 58.27 during the prelims. For the most current information about the program, follow Tennessee Swimming & Diving onTwitterandInstagramand like usfacebook.

