The definitive guide to the do’s and don’ts of backyard cricket this Christmas
There’s nothing better than sitting down for Christmas lunch with 378 runs to your name and looking down on the table to see your seven-year-old cousin in tears before watching Grandma just bowl the last one for lunch that was 30 went, in the eyes when you ask her to hand you a piece of turkey.
Backyard cricket is about as Aussie as it gets for Christmas entertainment, whether you like the game or your soaked uncle seeing two balls, but everyone has different rules.
I’ve been playing cricket since I was four, not that it looks like it, and went through some of the best backyard rules I’ve come across to come up with a fail-safe list that everyone will be happy with this year.
And we have to start with the basics: auto-wicky.
While there’s always someone willing to show their acrobatic side, I find games more challenging and faster if you can’t get away with edges.
Another classic, the one-hand-one-bounce catch is a must and makes for some of the best catches you’ll ever see.
No LBW is also the safest approach; vengeful fathers-in-law have no influence here.
The stumps can be anything from a few cans to a string wedged between two rocks, but a tub or actual stumps is preferable.
I also like the no-showboater rule: if you hit a six, you go back to the shed. It’s really just jealousy, but it’s quite effective.
Score zones also tend to be divisive.
In general, fences are considered the boundary, but certain walls can be worth two and special features can be used as challenges.
For example, hitting the ball in the birdbath is worth 10, or on the other hand, hitting the ball into a tree or into the pool is out.
And when the dog gets the ball, you’re out and everyone else gets a drink as you chase them.
For those under 25, you can have a tip and run rule, while anyone over 60 can hit while seated.
I also think that kids should be introduced to the harsh realities of life early on, so feel free to treat the kids like just another batter as long as you can live with the tears when their middle stump is cartwheeling, or they hit a beamer on the chin .
There’s nothing wrong with sledding either, as long as we keep it free of power sources.
Acceptable topics about sledding include, but are not limited to, choice of clothing, hairstyles (including facial hair), choice of mate or drink, personal hygiene, general bad life choices, and that time they stepped out to a five-year-old.
Not taking the first pitch is optional, but is encouraged for children under 15 and throwing the bat is not mandatory, especially in my family.
But the key to a good game is being creative and if all else fails, make the rules while you’re at it to make sure you stay on top.
