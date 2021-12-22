NHL Reportedly Withdraws From Olympics After Covid Wave





With 50 games already postponed, there were fears that the NHL would not be able to complete a full season of 82 games and also take a break of more than two weeks for the Olympics in February. . The bottom line of the NHL is at stake with the league and players not making direct money from participating in the Winter Games. While the NHL and NHLPA agreed last year to participate in the Olympics as part of a collective bargaining agreement extension, the deal to go to Beijing was conditional on the pandemic conditions not worsening. A material interruption to the schedule caused the league to withdraw, and the delta and omicron variants that spread across North America not only caused games to be canceled but made some players hesitant to move to China. to go. As a result, the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics will go ahead for the second time in a row without NHL players. These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get many of as an athlete, and you may only get one, said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who won Olympic golds with Canada in 2010 and 2014. your window and if it doesn’t work, that’s a shame. Unless the Beijing Games are postponed for a year like Tokyo, a generation of stars, including American Auston Matthews, Canadians Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, Germany’s Leon Draisaitl and Swede Victor Hedman, will have to wait until 2026 to participate. the Olympic men’s hockey tournament for the first time. It’s something you’ve been looking forward to for a long time, Hedman said. If we can’t go, it will hurt for a while. The NHL was in full swing with the Olympics until the delta and ommicron coronavirus variants began spreading across North America earlier this month, triggering a wave of postponements. Before Calgarys broke out in the first half of December, only five games had to be moved and one had already been made up. Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck, the likely US Olympic starter, expressed his displeasure at the decision not to go on Tuesday, calling the postponement outcome exaggerated. The NHL did not participate in the Olympics until 1998, which began a run of five in a row through Sochi in 2014. The season was not stopped in 2018, so that mainly professionals in Europe and a few university players formed the selection in South. Korea. Russia, which won gold at the Pyeongchang Games, is an instant favorite without the NHL thanks to an influx of its own talent playing in the Kontinetal Hockey League.

