Wrestlers bounce back, finish collegiate duals 1-2





NICEVILLE, Fla. Central Michigan wrestlers on Tuesday won six of the first seven games in defeating Binghamton, 26-16, in the Chippewas’ third and final meeting at the Journeyman Collegiate Duals at Northwest Florida State College. The Chippewas (2-2) bounced back after falling to No. 17 Lehigh and Iowa in the top rankings on Monday to finish in fifth place in their six-team pool. CMU’s next game is the prestigious Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Dec. 29-30. “I know our boys were in pain and they were a little beat up (after Monday)”, CMU coach Tom Borelli said. “I felt like we had recovered from today’s disappointment, which was good to see.” CMU achieved a technical fall victory of Brock Bergelin (125lbs) in the opening game against Binghamton and then took decision wins from Dresden Simon (141), Corbyn Munson (149) and Bret Fedewa (174). CMU also won by forfeit at 133 and Johnny Lovett won his 157lb contest through injury. Fedewa’s 174 win gave the Chippewas an insurmountable 26-4 lead. The Chippewas were without a 285-pounder Matt Stencel , a two-time All-American and four-time Mid-American Conference champion, who was injured in Monday’s doubles game against Iowa. The Chippewas opened the tournament with a 25-6 loss to Lehigh. And while CMU won just two out of 10 games in the dual, the Chippewas lost seven games by two points or less, and two of those losses went to overtime. They were then immediately tasked with taking on the nation’s No. 1 team in the defending National Champion Hawkeyes. “The hard thing for us in this tournament is that we struggled pretty hard against Lehigh and we just didn’t have enough luck in some of the (close) matches with them,” said Borrelli. “If we turn around some of those one or two point games, things are very different. We struggled hard, it just didn’t go our way. “Then we have to wrestle Iowa. We were the guys who were kind of sent to the lions. That was a little discouraging. We’re just not quite ready to wrestle two hard matches against quality teams in a row like that.” Central Michigan 26, Binghamton 16 125: Brock Bergelin (C) technique. fall Nick Curly, 16-0

133: Vince Perez (C) won by forfeit

141: Dresden Simon (C) Dec. Ryan Anderson, 4-2

149: Corbyn Munson (C) Dec. Nick Lombard, 6-5

157: Johnny Lovett (C) won due to injury to Tyler Martin

165: Brevin Cassella (B) major Dec. Tracy Hubbard , 10-1

174: Bret Fedewa (C) Dec. Jacob Nolan, 2-1

184: Cory Day (B) major Dec. Ben Cushman , 14-4

197: Lou DePrez (B) Dec. Aaron Bolo , 8-4

285: Joe Doyle (B) tech. fall Cade Dallwitz , 18-0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2021/12/21/wrestling-wrestlers-bounce-back-finish-collegiate-duals-1-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos