PROFESSIONAL Chinese tennis player, Peng Shuai, was ranked No. 1 in the world rankings by the WTA in 2014.

The tennis star has made headlines for “mysterious disappearances” and “triggered a #MeToo settlement” in China.

3 Peng Shuai is a famous Chinese tennis player and has been making headlines lately Credit: AFP or licensors

Who is the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai?

Peng Shuai was born on January 8, 1986 and is therefore 35 years old.

She was born in Hunan, China, to parents Peng Jijun and Zhang Bing.

Shuai is 1.75 meters tall according to the website of the WTA – the governing body for women’s tennis.

She was introduced to the sport at the age of eight through her uncle.

The WTA website reveals some facts about the tennis player who writes that her favorite shot is forehand.

“Enjoy Chinese cuisine, read, shop, swim… Considers herself quiet… Admires John McEnroe… Has a lucky cow on her tennis bag (born in the year of the ox),” wrote the MTA site .

What tennis awards does Peng Shuai have?

During her career, the 35-year-old has won many tennis awards.

They are featured on her biography for the WTA Tennis website, citing her career highlights.

3 Peng Shuai, 35, has been playing tennis since she was just eight years old Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“SINGLES: Winner (2): 2017 – Nanchang; 2016 – Tianjin. Finalist (7): 2017 – Taipei City; 2014 – Shenzhen; 2013 – Brussels; 2011 – Brussels; 2008 – Forest Hills, Guangzhou; 2006 – Strasbourg.”

In February 2014, the WTA placed Shuai as the world’s No. 1 in doubles, becoming the first Chinese tennis player to reach that ranking.

She peaked at number 14 on the singles chart in August 2011.

Why is Peng Shuai making headlines?

Since her post on Nov. 2, 2021, Shuai had made headlines for “sudden disappearances” and Zhang Gaoli, the former deputy prime minister of the Chinese Communist Party, of sexual abuse.

Shuai, 35, disappeared three weeks after he posted the 1,600-word allegation on social media website Weibo in early November.

The tennis star has since denied ever writing or accusing anyone of such a thing.

3 On January 16, 2017, Chinese Peng Shuai celebrates her victory against Daria Kasatkina from Russia Credit: AFP or licensors

On December 19, 2021, a video surfaced of Shuai stating that the allegations were false.

She spoke to pro-Beijing Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao at a ski event in Shanghai.

“First, I want to emphasize one point that is really important. I never said or wrote that I have been sexually abused.

“As for my Weibo post, it’s all about issues in my own private life.

“And I think everyone has a lot of misunderstandings about what happened.

“All those twisted misinterpretations are just not true,” she concluded.

The WTA said it welcomed her appearance “in a public setting,” but that it did not address or alleviate “concerns about her well-being and her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”

They added: “We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our primary concern.”