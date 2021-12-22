The Vineyard Gazette – Martha’s Vineyard News





The Marthas Vineyard boys varsity hockey team lost to Nantucket 1-4 at Sundays game on home ice. I thought the guys actually played a really good game. His mistakes are just magnified against better teams, said assistant coach Jack McGroarty. Nantucket scored in the first period with a goal from Riley Williams, assisted by Cosmo Tedeschi. The Vineyard was on the defensive for the first period, but stayed in the game thanks to four saves from Vineyard goalkeeper Oliver Lively. After the Zamboni cleared the ice for the second period, the Vineyard was called up for a cross check, giving Nantucket a power play score from Williams, with an assist from Hudson Perry. The second period proved even more harrowing for the Vineyard as Nantucket scored two follow-up goals: Hunter Strojny with an assist from Mike Culkins and Cole Evans with another assist from Tedeschi. By the end of the second period, it was 0-4 in favor of the Whalers. In the third period, The Vineyard caught a break with a goal from Will Bruguiere, assisted by Nick BenDavid. In five-on-five situations, I think we need to take better care of the puck. Sometimes we were in a hurry to get it off our sticks, said Coach McGroarty. Coach McGroarty added that the team has been working on their power plays and special teams during practice. The team will head off the island after Christmas for the Heuchling & Swift Memorial Classic Tournament at the University of New Hampshire from December 26 to 29. The girls’ hockey team was also scheduled to play last weekend, but the game had to be canceled due to an outbreak of Covid for the away team. The girls’ next game will be an away game against Barnstable on December 22 at 5pm The varsity boys basketball team won the opener against Falmouth, but lost to Old Rochester. The next home game is on December 30 against Dover-Sherborn High School. The girls’ varsity basketball team lost their first game against Falmouth High School. Next up is a home game against Nauset Regional High School on Wednesday, December 22 at 4:30 PM

