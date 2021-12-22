Egyptian rider Mohamed Talaat banned for doping





The International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI) has announced the suspension of Egyptian rider Mohamed Talaat after the positive results of his doping sample. The FEI has issued a final ruling in three anti-doping cases involving Carboxy-THC, a metabolite of cannabis, a substance banned under the FEI’s Anti-Doping Rules for Human Athletes (ADRHA). One of the three cases is Egyptian rider Mohamed Talaat who recently represented Egypt at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. According to the official statement issued by the FEI, the three athletes denied that they intentionally smoked, inhaled or used cannabis in any way. “All athletes denied knowingly smoking, inhaling or otherwise using cannabis during the event,” the statement said. “For all three, the only plausible explanation for the adverse analytical finding of carboxy-THC and the levels detected was due to inadvertent exposure to cannabis during their visits to the shisha bar of their hotel in Rabat. “Before the FEI tribunal, the athletes had failed to identify the source of the Carboxy-THC and therefore applied the standard sanction for specified substances.” As a result of the positive test, the Egyptian show jumping team’s results at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be disqualified and the said players will receive a two-year suspension and a fine to be paid. “In its three final decisions, the FEI Tribunal has imposed a two-year ineligibility period on each athlete, effective June 17, 2021, meaning any athlete will be ineligible until June 16, 2023. Each athlete was also fined CHF 7,500 and Mr Mohammed and Mr Talaat were each asked to pay the cost of CHF 2,000. “The results of all athletes as of June 17, 2021 will be disqualified. For Mr Talaat, this includes his results achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics resulting in Team Egypt’s disqualification from the Jumping Team Competition. “Parties may appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of receipt of the decision.”

