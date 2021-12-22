Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley on Reserve/COVID-19 List; will miss game against New England Patriots

BUFFALO, NY — Broad receiver Cole Beasley was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 roster by the Buffalo Bills, becoming the fifth player on the active roster and seventh overall on the list.

Beasley tested positive, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Field Yates, and remains unvaccinated. He will at least miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday and will be out for at least 10 days. In Tuesday evening an Instagram postBeasley said he was “feeling fine with mild symptoms.”

The game against the Patriots will decide which team takes the lead in the AFC East race with the playoffs in just three weeks.

“Just to be clear, COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are,” Beasley wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Vaxxed players are now playing with Covid every week because they are not testing. One of my vaxxed teammates is in hospital and missing matches. I’m sure he didn’t get the same energy. Thanks for those who support. Everyone else, if you If you don’t understand what’s happening, nobody can do anything for you.”

Teammate Jon Feliciano, who is also on the COVID-19 list, posted on Twitter Tuesday that he “ended up in the emergency room on Sunday.” He appears to be the “in the hospital” teammate that Beasley refers to in his post.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Feliciano, defending AJ Epenesa and linebacker Tyrel Dodson have been placed on the list for the past week. All four missed the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers, although Epenesa was out due to an ankle injury and was placed on the list Monday.

Beasley was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier in August after being assigned a close contact with a member of the team’s training staff, but tested negative at the time. He was also fined, along with recipient Isaiah McKenzie, for not wearing masks at the facility.

Beasley has been candid on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine, but the slot recipient deleted his Twitter account during the season, calling it a distraction.

“When I first came here, I moved away from… [social media], and then things happen,” Beasley said in October. “And the problems that we have, and I just felt like I had to take responsibility for the guys who couldn’t.

“But it’s good for me to get back to where I wanted to be, and it’s not there. The real world is here and not there. Most people there say things that you don’t want to hear. And it sure is a weight lifted, and I feel like I did the right thing.”

Beasley referred to the fact that he had no problem with others getting vaccinated, but instead focused on those who chose not to. He often had conversations on Twitter with fans and even teammates, speaking out against the NFL and NFLPA protocols.

“I’m not anti- or pro-vax — I’m pro-choice,” Beasley said in July. “That said, the problem at hand is withholding information from players to sway a player in a direction he might not be comfortable with.”

Before deleting his account, Beasley offered to buy fans tickets to away games after vaccinations became mandatory to attend games at Highmark Stadium, pointing out fans booing him at Bills games.

Recipient Emmanuel Sanders is also currently dealing with a knee sprain that kept him out of last week’s game against the Panthers and left him week to week. Despite Beasley’s absence, the Bills’ passing offense still has a plethora of weapons available. McKenzie will likely see more opportunities in the close against New England without Beasley on the field.

Stefon Diggs is the top receiver and Gabriel Davis has emerged as a strong No. 2 option with touchdowns in each of the past three games, alongside Dawson Knox’s tight end as one of quarterback Josh Allen’s top goals in the middle of the game. field .

Beasley has 76 receptions for 640 yards and one touchdown this year.