Can Georgia Football Win Everything With Stetson Bennet?

The last five starting quarterbacks to win the national championship became NFL starters: Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, and Deshaun Watson.

All were first round draft picks except Hurts who went in round two.

This year, College Football Playoff will also have quarterbacks expected to make the first rounds at the next level: Alabamas Bryce Young in the 2023 draft and Cincinnatis Desmond Knight in 2022.

Georgia Stetson Bennett is 9-1 as a starter this season, but he shows himself in the 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game renewed questions about whether the former walk-on has what it takes to help the Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980.

At least on the outside.

I’ve got all the faith in Stetson, I’m walking back James Cook said. I’m going to ride with Stetson to the end. He’s got us to this point now, so what’s the point of getting him out of that situation he hasn’t been in?

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs gear up for the December 31 Orange Bowl game against Michigan, a national semifinal.

Bennett is fourth in the nation in passing efficiency with 193.8 with 24 touchdown passes to 7 interceptions, completing 64.1 percent of his passes. He gives Georgia the ability to play with his feet with 251 rushing yards in the season.

JT Daniels, who started for Georgia at the end of last season and to start this season, had a passer score of 178.5 in his four starts in 2020 when he threw 10 touchdowns with 2 interceptions, but played in only six games this season due to injuries and Bennetts sticks to the runway.

If called upon, Smart was asked Monday, could Daniels perform as he did last season when he took control of the runway?

JTs have done a great job in all of our practices, and all of our work to be effective, and understand what we need to do offensively, and make decisions, Smart responded. We see him go, sometimes against the two defenses, sometimes against the one defense, depending on what was being worked on. And he did that well.

The bowl practices on campus are closed, and Smart wouldn’t say if Daniels will get first-team reps along with Bennett.

JT and Stetson are both doing a really good job of simulating the offense that (Todd) Monken wants to do, Smart said. As I always have it, we would play the guy who gives us the best chance of winning. I’m really proud of the way those two guys practiced. Both guys, Stetson and JT, were very good about locked in and focused on what we needed to focus on.

Bennett has averaged 19.3 pass attempts per game this season. Throwing 30 or more per game in Georgia, he was 0-2 18 of 40 last season and 29 of 48 this season, both against Alabama with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

The Georgias defense had been so dominant this season that Bennett threw just 11 fourth-quarter passes all season before trying 19 against Alabama in the final 15 minutes.

He’s enough for them against good defenses I think like Kentucky or Auburn or Arkansas, ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer said on the air, but against elite defense he has thrown five interceptions against Alabama in two games in the past two years. Is Stetson Bennett enough in the playoff against a Michigan defense or against the Bama defense or against Cincinnati?

Daniels is 7-0 as a starter in Georgia, including against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl last season. Hes started three games where he threw more than 30 times, including 28 of 38 for 401 yards with 4 touchdowns against Mississippi State and 23 of 31 for 303 yards with 3 touchdowns last year and an interception this season against South Carolina.

His quarterback rating was 178.5 last season, but that dropped to 155.06 during a year that saw him dealing with a diagonal injury to start the season and then a sprained lat muscle that left him missing four consecutive games.

Gene Chizik, the former Auburn coach, told the SEC Network that he expected Bennett to remain starter, but Smart could change things if Bennett takes on Michigan.

Stetson Bennett, there was a lot of pressure on him, he definitely made some throwing errors, Chizik said in the air. No, it wasn’t his best game, but I also saw receivers drop passes. I’ve seen a lot of protection things that have played into this so I don’t know if you can point and say this is Stetson Bennett, we can’t win a championship with him.

Smart said Bennett, who was 29 out of 48 for 340 yards with 3 TD passes and 2 SEC championship interceptions, including one pick six, “did some really good things in the game in Alabama. He also made a couple of blunt plays, which he hasn’t played and he hasn’t in the past.

Nick Saban turned to reserve Tua Tagovailoa at halftime to win the national title in 2017, but Smart stayed with Bennett rather than turning to Daniels as a 24-17 deficit rose to 38-17.

Smart reiterated that coaches are always reassessing who to play.

We reassess everything based on how you exercise, what you do, and everything you do, Smart said. His feet have been a blessing to us. His ability to run, climb, open things, play with his feet was good. He made some bad decisions in the last game, but he’s not the only one who did.”

ESPN’s Booger McFarland said during selection Sunday about Bennett a day after Alabama’s loss: For the first time all season, Stetson Bennett had to play football, big boy football. I have to make throws in tight windows. I have to throw guys open, I have to anticipate and see cover. I have to see 4 out of 3 and go to the other side and he couldn’t. I don’t know if Stetson Bennett is the answer against Michigan, Cincinnati or Alabama, three teams with very good defense. Hes not going to go against any sluggishness in any matchup. Can he make it happen? I’m asking that, and that’s a question Kirby Smart must answer.