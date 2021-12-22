Faith Lutheran High School Holds Ceremony For $3.4 Million Tennis Complex





Faith Lutheran’s boys’ tennis team arrived about two months before the Crusaders’ new tennis complex. So the pressure is really high right now, said Faith Lutheran coach Jeff Foley. “That’s right, we need to keep up the good work,” Foley said Tuesday during the ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony of the $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman tennis complex on the school campus in northwest Las Vegas. In addition to serving as the home of the reigning Class 5A boys state champions and girls runner-up, the 10 courts built on 3.4 acres of landscaped areas are also expected to raise the profile of youth tennis in Las Vegas. “Most high school facilities are eight courts, and this is a 10-lane facility — which was one of the reasons I pushed for that,” Foley said. “If we have ten courts, we can house a state. So if the tennis tournament takes place in the south, we can be one of the most important venues.” Foley is head pro at the Darling Tennis Center, the former site of the ATP Tour’s Tennis Channel Open before it was sold after the 2008 event. Darling has also served as the home of the Faith Lutheran teams until now. There are many more country clubs in Las Vegas than attractive public tennis facilities, Foley said, and attractive public facilities are critical to growing and building the local tennis community. “So this is going to be really helpful — down the line there’s probably going to be a league game whether it’s adults or kids,” Foley said. Four of the 10 courts are lit, which should make them more accessible in the summer months, when the scorching daytime temperatures in Las Vegas discourage playing tournaments and even casual serving and volleying among friends. But their most distinguishing feature is the hue of the playing surface – maroon and pale yellow, reflecting the colors of Faith Lutheran and the athletic gear worn by Foley, athletics administrator Bret Walter and other dignitaries representing Nevada’s largest private school who attended for the opening ceremony . Contact Ron Kantowski at [email protected] or 702-383-0352. To follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

