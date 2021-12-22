Sports
Mass. HS Boys Hockey – Division 4 Highlights: Big comeback for GLNT; First coaching win in Rockland, Upper Cape, South Hadley
After waiting a week to get on the ice when the season-opening game was postponed, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech appeared to be heading for a bitter defeat. Then GLNT broke out for five goals in the third period and skated away with a 6-4 win over Everett/Revere. Cam Arsenal scored a hat-trick and Cole Currier made 41 saves in the win.
* Ben Romer scored in overtime and Rockland gave new coach Stephen Murphy his first win, cutting East/West Bridgewater, 2-1, in the South Shore League.
* Upper Capes Joe McGuire took his first win when the Rams defeated Wareham/Carver, 7-2, led by you Ribeiros hat trick. Andrew Medeiros had a goal and assist, and Tanner Chicoine scored his first varsity goal when Dennis-Yarmouth doubled Upper Cape, 4-2.
* South Hadley also gave coach Kevin Stefanik his first win, 4-3 over Chicopee in the Fay Division. Joe Meon (two goals, assist) and Caleb Lundgren (goal, two assists) led the Tigers.
* Chris Klueber scored on a penalty with 13 seconds left and Bourne scored his first win of the season by beating Groton-Dunstable 4-3 in the consolation game of the annual Canalmen Classic. Bourne dropped the tournament opener against Westfield 3-0.
* Sandwich finished second in the Thibeault Division of the Jim Gormley Cup. The Knights advanced on a 3-3 draw with Marlboro, triumphing in the shootout on goals from Colin McIver and Jack Connolly. Chris Cardillo scored twice in regulation. In the 3-2 championship loss against Hannover, Cardillo and Caleb Richardson scored the goals in the third period.
* The Knights also opened the season with a 5-1 win over Nantucket in the Cape and Islands, with Connolly and Cardillo each scoring a pair of goals. In a 6-1 non-league win over Middleboro, Cardillo struck for four goals and McIver provided five assists.
* Riley Williams scored a few goals and Nantucket was victorious in a Cape & Islands matchup with rival Marthas Vineyard, 4-1. The Whalers also defeated Dennis-Yarmouth 2-1, as Jack Billings scored both goals.
* Dom Boccellis four goals led to Ashland in his 9-3 victory over Holliston in the Tri-Valley League. Boccelli also had two goals and Jack Rossic 21 saves in a 4-1 win over Norton.
* Shawsheen opened his season with a 4-2 nonleague win over Methuen behind goals from Tyler Forristall, Dylan Higson, Kyle Gray and Tom sampson. The Rams also rolled Minuteman, 14-3, as Higson scored a hat-trick while Zack Patterson, Mike Giordano and Larry Culity had their first varsity goals.
* Rockport broke in the victory column, 4-1 over Swampscott in a nonleague matchup. Theo Parianos, Hayden Brady and Colby Doane each had a goal and assist for the Vikings.
* Cooper Miller (19 saves) won his first varsity start and Drew Dolan scored his first varsity goal for Hamilton-Wenham in the 6-1 non-league win over Everett/Revere.
* Chris Regnetta had a hat trick and Jason Monahan added two goals and two assists for Saugus in his 8-2 win over Lynn in the Northeastern Conference.
* Aidan Ellis shutout and Latin Academy scored goals from Aidan Farley and Eamon Vraibel to beat Attleboro 2-0. Vraibel, Farley and Tommy Missile each also scored for the Dragons in their 3-2 win over Hull/Cohasset.
* Wade Puzzlelas hat-trick was all Hull/Cohasset needed in their 7-1 SSL win over Middleboro.
* Quinn Simmons and Ronan Schipani each scored a pair of goals for Norwell in their 6–1 nonleague win over Hopkinton. Kevin Leary and Joe Daly added goals for the Clippers. Schipani scored two goals and Declan Devin and Garrett Fishero each scored their first varsity goals in an 8-0 South Shore League win over Abington.
* Abington had five players score their first career goals in a 6-1 win over Cardinal Spellman Hunter Grafton (two), Calli Pineau (goal, assist), Declan McCarthy, Zach Buccigros and Kevin Cashman.
* Darren Iverson capped a hat-trick with the winning goal with three minutes remaining and Littleton/Bromfield withdrew from Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley, 5-3, in Central Mass. Coughlin Conference action. … Ryan Strout and Nick Fortier had a couple of goals apiece to lift Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley past St. Bernards, 6-3. Oakmont got two goals from Kyle Vogel and a goal and two assists from Blake Riggins to skate past Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley, 5-2. Fitchburg/Monty Tech rolled to a 10-0 win over St. Bernards in the opener behind four goals from Riley LeBlanc. Lucas Wiebe added a few goals for the Bulldogs.
* John DeFonzos goal 42 seconds in overtime was the difference for Grafton/Blackstone Valley, who defeated Assabet Valley 3-2 in a Russell Conference matchup. Nick Goveia and Zack Baker each had a goal and an assist for G/VT. Assabet Valley came off a 6-1 win over St. Paul as Jack Denn scored twice. Worcester overthrew St. Paul, 6-3 Aidan LePoer scored two goals and Luke Evers scored a goal and two assists. LePoer also scored twice for the Wildcats in their 5-1 win over East Longmeadow in the opener of the Dana Willard Christmas Tournament. Worcester fell in the title game against Nashoba, 6-3.
* In Western Mass., Dylan Seymours four goals helped Chicopee Comp defeat Wahconah 8-2 in the Fay Division. Dave Girouard also had two goals and two assists for the Colts.
* Charlie Fija and Francis Henderson scored twice apiece to lead Belchertown past Easthampton, 5-3, in the Wright Division game. Terrel LeDue (15 saves) earned the shutout, as Belchertown defeated Southwick 4-0. Henderson had a hat-trick for the Orioles. Sammy Ridders two goals were the difference as Greenfield clipped Easthampton, 4-2. The Green Wave also rolled past Mount Everett, 8-2, behind Jake Jureks two goals and three assists.
