Ma Long leads Chinese Olympic rowers at WTT Macao Champions





Ma Long of China celebrates in the singles match of the men’s table tennis team final between China and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 6 August 2021. /CFP Ma Long of China celebrates in the singles match of the men’s table tennis team final between China and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 6 August 2021. /CFP Reigning Olympic champion Ma Long is one of seven Chinese Olympians at the upcoming World Table Tennis (WTT) Macao 2021 Champions of China. Originally slated to be one of the key WTT Series events of 2021, the tournament kicks off from January 19 to 23, 2022 at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion in China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). China will send a star-studded roster including seven Tokyo 2020 athletes Ma Long, Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Liu Shiwen, as well as other prominent names like Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun. Doo Hoi Kem and Ho Kwan Kit from China’s Hong Kong SAR, Li Jie from the Netherlands and Li Qian from Poland are also expected to participate. Xu Xin (L) and Ma Long of China team up in the doubles match of the men’s table tennis team final between China and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 6 August 2021. /CFP Xu Xin (L) and Ma Long of China team up in the doubles match of the men’s table tennis team final between China and Germany during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 6 August 2021. /CFP “The Chinese team trained in Macao in March 2020. WTT also had its first showcase in Macao last year, where we deeply felt the local public’s passion and support for table tennis,” said Ma, a two-time Olympic gold medalist of the men’s competition. singles table tennis. “After some time of adjustment after the Tokyo Olympics, it is time for me to return to my beloved table tennis arena and bring the excitement to my fans,” he added. The WTT Macao 2021 Champions of China consists of 32 men’s singles, 32 women’s singles and 16 mixed doubles. Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

