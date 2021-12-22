Kansas City Chiefs Add Tyreek Hill, 6 Others To Reserve/COVID-19 List





Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among three starters — and seven in all — added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. All seven players tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates. Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Lucas Niang are the other starters testing positive, sources told ESPN. Cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Blake Bell, guard Kyle Long and cornerback Armani Watts were also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list as positive tests, sources told ESPN. The news comes on the heels of starting tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward being placed on the list Monday. A total of 13 Kansas City players are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 2 Related If players are vaccinated, like Kelce, they have a chance to return in time for the Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Hill is second in the NFL with 102 receptions for 1,178 yards (fourth) and 9 touchdowns this season. The two together have made 50% of their receiving touchdowns, 54% of their receiving yards and 53% of their receiving touchdowns this season. With Kelce and Bell being added to the list, rookie Noah Gray remains the only tight end on the active roster. Gray has four catches for 18 yards and a TD. Bolton has started 11 games this season and leads the team with 102 tackles. Niang has started eight of the eleven games in which he has seen action in a right tackle. Long was on the physically unable to perform list for most of the season due to a knee injury sustained during off-season training. He was recently activated, but has yet to play in a game. Fenton played primarily as the Chiefs’ third cornerback, starting seven games. Watts has mainly played in special teams this season. Kansas City placed defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon on its COVID-19 list last week, with all three players missing the game against the Chargers.

