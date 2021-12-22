Ashes 2021, Australia vs England, cricket news, boxing day test, updates, teams, preview, rosters, Chris Silverwood, Jofra Archer injury

Former Australian opener Ed Cowan has ripped England to shreds, calling them the worst team to tour Australia in 20 years en route to the Boxing Day Test.

Meanwhile, England coach and selector Chris Silverwood stood behind his highly criticized choices for the first two Ashes Tests, saying he would pick the same teams again.

And Jofra Archer has suffered another injury that will rule him out well into 2022.

Scroll down for more in Ashes Daily!

COWAN LABELS ENGLAND WORST TOURING TEAM IN 20 YEARS

Former Australian opener Ed Cowan believes England are the worst touring team to have come to Australia in 20 years and what they boast in the Ashes is damaging Test cricket.

Speaking on the ABC Tribune podcast, Cowan believes there isn’t enough depth in the England squad to change the course of the series leading Australia 2-0 en route to the Boxing Day Test.

This is an absolute exposure of English cricket, Cowan went on to say The ABC Tribune Cricket podcast.

It doesn’t really matter who they bring in. This is the best of a very average bunch.

I don’t like hanging nonsense. Test cricket is damn hard. There is nowhere to hide.

I feel for Rory Burns. His technique has been exploited. The pace of the ball. Not so much the movement, but the pace and bounce.

All of their batsmen except Malan and Root are technically off and you can’t fix that in Test cricket.

Cowan also addressed the lack of pace and variety in England’s bowling attack, which is led by two fast bowlers in James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are closer to 40 than 30.

The bowling looks outdated, Cowan said.

It looks slow in parts and seems like there is no variety so you have nowhere to go.

It’s fair to say I honestly can’t recall a worse touring crew in the last 20 years. Maybe West Indies in the mid 2000s when they had that awkward transition.

But this can be a huge blow.

It makes you a little sad because Test cricket needs great matches. It needs a strong England. It needs a strong Australia and it needs a strong Ashes.

We don’t really see that at all.

England have won two Ashes Tests in Australia in the last 15 years. As if this is unknown.

And it’s no fun wiping them out. It’s not good for the game.

I feel sorry for them. I’m actually starting to feel sorry for the touring team.

ENGLAND COACH STANDS BY AMAZING SELECTIONS

England coach Chris Silverwood has defended his selections for the first two Tests despite widespread criticism of his decision.

Silverwood failed to pick Stuart Broad and James Anderson under favorable circumstances during the Gabba before not picking a specialist spinner in Adelaide where there was a lot of twist and bounce.

Nevertheless, Silverwood said on Tuesday that he would choose the same teams again, despite England comfortably losing the first two Ashes Tests to Australia.

There will always be divided opinions, Silverwood said BBC Sports. You pick a team and not everyone will agree with you.

When asked if they would choose the same teams again, he said: To be honest, I would.

He later added: I was happy with the skills we had in the pink ball test, so I would choose the same team again.

ENGLAND ARCHER MISS WEST INDIES SERIES AFTER THE LAST BACKWARD

Already sidelined, English fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the West Indies tour after undergoing a second elbow surgery, it was announced Tuesday.

The Barbados-born fast-paced player has been out of international action since March and his absence from England has now lasted more than a year after it was decided that the recurrent stress fracture in his right elbow required re-operation.

Archer, 26, had surgery on Saturday and he has now been banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board from the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March – a run officials had hoped would mark his comeback to international cricket. .

But it now looks like the 2019 World Cup winner won’t be back in action until the 2022 English season at the earliest.

Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday, December 11 in London, the ECB said in a statement.

The procedure focused on the long-term stress fracture of his right elbow.

A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England’s remaining winter series.

This announcement will spark new debate over whether Archer, the son of an English father, will be able to bowl again at a brisk pace when he returns to professional cricket.

He stormed the international stage by leading England’s attack in their 2019 World Cup triumph on home soil and the Sussex quickly also starred in the subsequent parallel Ashes series against Australia.

Archer was destined to star in the ongoing Ashes campaign in Australia but was banned months before the series.

England are currently 2-0 down with three games left after a comprehensive 275-point defeat in the second Test in Adelaide.

Archer, also a leading cricketer on the Twenty20 global franchise circuit, has repeatedly said he wants to enjoy a successful test career, but it remains to be seen whether his body will allow him to return to the five-day match.