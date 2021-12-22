NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant’s Sleepers Week 16

In the Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Show, I said I probably wouldn’t draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2022. But it’s still 2021, so let’s put that thought off until the new year. Even with our lowered expectations this year, it’s disappointing to see CEH average less than 12 fantasy points per game. Nevertheless, this week’s game against the Steelers could offer a bright spot. Since Week 10, no defense has allowed more hasty yards than Pittsburgh, when only the Jets have allowed so many hasty scores. The Steelers have also allowed a top 10 fantasy in five consecutive games. Edwards-Helaire has one place in the top 10 this season, so it’s possible. It’s worth seeing if he can double that number this week.

We meet again, Rex Burkhead. This isn’t the first time #RexInTheFlex has appeared in this column, and it seems its time has come again. Running backs haven’t had much shine in the league’s worst rush offense. But Burkhead offers a safe, if unspectacular, floor against the Chargers this week. Los Angeles has been a soft target for fantasy running backs this year, in part because of a 28th-ranked defense run. Since Week 11, Burkhead has led Houston by a wide margin. (Side note: Mark Ingram hasn’t played for the Texans since Week 7 and still leads the team overall.) Burkhead’s ceiling is limited, but the odds are positive.

We end at the beginning with Marquez Callaway. After a few big preseason performances, Callaway was in deep sleepiness. That didn’t work out for most of the year. But in last week’s surprise win over Tampa Bay, Callaway saw a third of Taysom Hill’s goals. Time is a flat circle and that means we’re revisiting many of our early season shots. We’ll come back to this in time to see the Saints face a secondary dolphin that has been forgiving of wideouts this year. Don’t be fooled by Miami’s recent numbers. In the past four weeks, Miami faced the Giants, Panthers and Jets (twice). Not exactly a killer row of transient transgressions. Yes, the same can be said of New Orleans at this point, but that doesn’t mean a wideout can’t see many opportunities. Right now, Callaway seems to be that guy.

As the 49ers offense came alive in the latter part of the season, we’ve established ourselves with some consistent and well-known names. But now a new name has entered the chat Jauan Jennings. In the past two weeks, Jennings has seen his target share rise to 18 percent. That’s higher than Deebo Samuel, who has transitioned to a pass-catching running back for Kyle Shanahan. The next step for San Francisco is a crucial match-up against the Titans. We’ve been picking on Tennessee’s secondary all season. Jennings’ ceiling may be lower, but with potential touchdown upside, he could be a DFS reading by Week 16.

Let’s keep it real, the only reason Evan Engram on this list is because he plays against the Eagles. Every week we’ve made it a point to pick a tight end against Philly’s defense, so there’s little reason to stop now. But nothing about Engram’s performance in 2021 suggests he’ll be hitting big numbers. THIS IS PURELY ABOUT THE MATCHUP. If you choose to walk this road, weary traveler, I wish you the best of luck, but I cannot assure you safe passage. Be on the lookout, all who come in here.

It has taken almost four months, but we have the Albert Okwuegbunam part of the program. And yes, I copied and pasted that name. We have repeatedly kicked the tires on Noah Fant this season with mixed results as the Broncos passing game kept sputtering. It might be time to give Albert O a try. As of week 9, he has a target share of 13 percent which is identical to Courtland Sutton. The difference is that Okwuegbunam has nine extra catches, 143 more receiving yards and one more touchdown than Sutton. The Broncos have 12 staff members (1 RB, 2 TEs) as often as almost any team in the league. That should mean a lot of snaps against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth most points per game to tight ends and gives Okwuegbunam deep sleep potential.

There’s an interesting conversation to have about it Kyle Pittsrookie season. He is the TE5 (coming in on Tuesday) but he has only one touchdown reception and more than a third of his total points came from two games. He can ease some of that frustration against the Lions this week. Dating back to week 12, four different tight ends have had top 12 finishes against Detroit. Pitts hasn’t been a traditional tight end as often this year, but this could be a nice wrinkle to kick off Atlanta’s attack in a game they need to win to stay in the playoff chase.