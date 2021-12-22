What if Sidney Crosby never returns to the Olympics?

The question was simple. Maybe it didn’t fit the light-hearted, fun Pittsburgh Penguins exercise that preceded it. And no athlete really wants to think about the future, especially not the end. But what if the Canada captain, the goalscorer of the gold goal for 20,000 fans in Vancouver and hero of 35 million anxious eyes glued to televisions across Canada, leader of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and National Hockey League signature face Sidney Crosby shouldn’t play another Olympics?

That was my question to Crosby Tuesday. If trending sentiment continues and NHL players can’t play in the 2022 Olympics, is he worried he’ll never come back?

Maybe Crosby misunderstood for a moment, or maybe his Christmas wish list came through. What if they postpone the Olympics instead?

“I think if there’s ever a chance it could be delayed, it probably would be in this scenario — if you look at the summer and what happened to it,” Crosby’s response began. “So I think there’s a small chance. If there was a chance it would be delayed, we still had a chance to play in them. But I mean, that’s a small one.”

Such discussions should be in full swing by now. Postponing the Olympics would be like trying to turn an 18-wheeler down a one-way street. So, smart seem optimistic.

For many players it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Especially for loaded squads like Team Canada, getting a spot is like winning a lottery ticket. The players did not go to the 2018 matches because they were in Pyeong Chang. With the time difference and travel, the benefits did not outweigh the lost revenue and hassle for the NHL.

Fortunately, the IOC decided to host the next Winter Olympics in neighboring China and watched unerringly as the COVID-19 virus spread over and out of that country, regardless of government propaganda in 2019 and early 2020 that the virus was quickly under control or not. was harmful.

But those things are beyond the control of athletes. The chance to represent their country is the honor of a lifetime. You can only imagine the wave of pride when…

“So I mean, I’ve been lucky enough to be part of two. I definitely feel for the guys who missed countless opportunities. It’s not something you can do for a few months next year,” said Sidney Crosby. “These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get many of as an athlete, and you may only get one.”

Crosby headlines the list of players who might not be there in 2026. While he will still be playing four years from now at age 38, it’s easy to imagine Team Canada creating a heritage spot if he’s not one of the top 12 forwards in the game.

Patrice Bergeron turns 40.

Evgeni Malkin turns 39. Alex Ovechkin turns 40.

And of course Marc-Andre Fleury, poised to finally get an Olympic start in goal, will turn 40 in 2026.

We could go on, but the quick thing is: the 2022 Winter Olympics is the last chance for this golden generation of hockey talent to compete for a gold medal.

“And you know, it might just fall into your window. And if that doesn’t work, that’s a shame,” Crosby said.

As much as some of us prefer amateurs in Olympic hockey, another full battle for gold between a handful of all-time greats that defined the generation would be worth staying up or getting up at four in the morning. to stand. worthy break in this COVID-ravaged NHL season. Under the best of circumstances, it could make for the best feel-good story and exciting competition we’ve had in a long, long time.

But those worst-case scenarios are more likely. A few players are more likely to get breakthrough cases, become spectators in a faraway country, and potentially be quarantined there for weeks without being a tourist’s advantage.

There is also a growing number of postponed NHL games. When will they be played? The program is already full in March and April. Once players jump on the plane from Las Vegas to China in February, the NHL loses all control.

And it looks like COVID-19, which has cost many people family time, jobs and more than 800,000 lives, will take away yet another privilege from us. That insidious little bug looks poised to win not only the greatest hockey tournament in the world, but the final tournament featuring the greats Crosby, Malkin, Ovechkin and the crowning glory for Marc-Andre Fleury.

“It’s a shame” would be another classic Sidney Crosby understatement.