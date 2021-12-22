Novak Djokovic wants to play at Australian Open, says Tennis Australia chief | Australian Open





Craig Tiley says Novak Djokovic wants to play the Australian Open, but the tournament leader remains uncertain about the vaccination status of the world number 1. Tiley admitted on Wednesday that a small cohort of players and staff would be admitted to Melbourne Park without being vaccinated after being given medical waivers. But at this stage, no player had informed the Open officials that they had been given a waiver. Everyone who comes in will be vaccinated, and there will be a small percentage who will receive a medical exemption, Tiley said. So as a player, fan [or] staff are here on site, you are either vaccinated or you have a medical clearance that has been approved and you are on the Australian Immunization Registry. This gives us safety and extra comfort on site. Tiley spoke to Djokovic over the weekend, but does not know whether the Serb has asked for a medical waiver due to privacy protocols. No one will ever know unless the nine-time champion reveals it himself. Djokovic has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status after the Victorian government ruled that only fully vaccinated players, their entourage, staff and fans may attend the first grand slam of the season from January 17-30. If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, you’ll either need to be vaccinated or get a medical waiver, Tiley said. [Its] his choice based on his medical condition, it is his choice to remain personal and private as all of us would with any condition we may or may not have. We are not going to force or ask him to disclose that. Tiley is also confident that fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will contest the Open, despite testing positive for Covid-19 after his performance at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. Nadal has since returned to Spain but will likely fly to Australia after being cleared of the virus. In other developments, Tiley said all Open players would stay in the same accommodation in Crown Towers during the tournament, with on-site testing to keep them separate from the public. Fan capacity was reduced during this year’s disrupted event, which included five days without spectators due to a coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne. But Tiley said we have no expectation of a crowding limit for the 2022 edition. If there is a position, we should limit the number and respond accordingly, he said. Meanwhile, veteran ex-US Open champion Samantha Stosur has been wildcarded into the tournament after being denied direct entry after not winning singles since February.

