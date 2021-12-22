The wave of Omicron plagues hockey at the highest level

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, CBC Sports’ daily email newsletter.Stay up to date with what’s happening in sports by subscribing here.

Hockey is ravaged by the latest wave of the pandemic

The seriousness of (and our response to) the Omicron variant may still be up for debate. But this is for sure: it has a big impact on the sport. Especially hockey. Here’s a look at how the latest wave of the pandemic is impacting the game at several high-profile levels, including today’s reports that the NHL and its players have decided to skip the Beijing Olympics:

NHL

The league and players’ union announced last night that they have agreed to pause the season from Wednesday during their Christmas break. That made for some notable headlines, but the move isn’t as drastic as it sounds, given all the cancellations that had already taken place. All four games originally scheduled for Wednesday had previously been postponed and only five of the 15 games initially scheduled for Thursday were still on the roll. The NHL’s traditional December 24-26 holiday was always in the books. So for the time being this comes down to a somewhat elongated Christmas holiday.

The plan is for teams to meet again on Boxing Day for testing and practice. The games will resume on Monday with improved protocols. But we’ll see how many of the 14 on the schedule for that night actually happen. More than 15 percent of the more than 700 NHL players are currently on the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Fifty games have already been postponed this season (45 since December 13) and 10 teams were in halftime before last night’s announcement.

Not everyone agrees with the NHL’s cautious approach. With every player in the league except one (Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi) vaccinated at least twice, and those testing positive in recent weeks and appearing to be experiencing nothing more than mild symptoms, some players are reportedly grumbling about having to miss matches when they feel not get sick. Some reportedly would like the NHL to be more like the NFL, which responded to a spike in asymptomatic positive testing by tightening the rules around teams experiencing outbreaks, but also making it easier for vaccinated and asymptomatic players who test positive. to return to training and games. Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck was known today as a proponent of that approach, calling the extended vacation “overkill” and suggesting the NHL should be more flexible. “You see leagues like the NFL adapting and, I think, doing things right,” he said.

The Olympics

With all the headaches (figuratively more than literally) the NHL is experiencing because of Omicron, hopes that the world’s best players would compete in the Beijing men’s hockey tournament in February were dangling by the thinnest threads. This afternoon they were all but broken with reports that the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have reached a joint decision to withdraw.

They hadn’t made it official at the time of publishing, but this would match all the indications given by the joint statement from the league and the players on Sunday, which said they were “actively discussing” participation in the Olympics and expected that she’ll make a final decision “in the next few days.” The deadline for withdrawal without a financial penalty is not until January 10, so when an announcement happens so soon, consider that it’s like saying they’re pulling the plug. It is expected to arrive tonight or tomorrow.

The world’s top women’s hockey players are still on track to go to Beijing. However, an exhibition game between Canada and the US last night in Minnesota was canceled. Canada was supposed to announce its Olympic roster tomorrow, but that was postponed indefinitely. Canada and the US will play the final two games of their nine-game exhibition tour in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta, on January 3-6.

World Juniors

Speaking of international hockey in Edmonton and Red Deer, those cities will still co-host the Junior World Championships as of Boxing Day. Not only that, but the plan is still to allow full capacity in the arenas. That includes the 18,000-seat Oilers building. Last Friday, Hockey Canada said 90 percent of the tickets had been sold.

However, the event did not arrive completely unscathed: the 10 teams had to play two or three exhibition games each, but the warm-up was reduced to one game for each team. They will all happen on Thursday, with Canada versus Russia. Canada’s first game of the actual tournament will be against the Czech Republic at 7pm ET on Sunday.

Reports: NHL players will not participate in Beijing Olympics With cases of COVID-19 (and postponements of matches) piling up, the league and its players agreed to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics. 3:26

Fast…

Maggie Mac Neil has all the gold medals.The 21-year-old Canadian swimmer was already the undisputed queen of the 100m butterfly after winning the 2019 world championship and Olympic gold last summer. Today she added the world short course title to her collection with a win in the 25m pool in Abu Dhabi. It was Mac Neil’s fourth gold medal from the meet, which concluded today. She also won the 50m backstroke and was part of two Canadian relay teams that won gold. Canada’s seven gold medalists Tessa Cieplucha (400m medley) and Sydney Pickrem (200m medley) were the other individual champions chasing only the United States nine. Canada’s total of 15 medals tied it in third place with Russia (behind the Americans’ 30 and Italy’s 16) and nearly doubled the previous record of eight medals in the short course worlds, which took place in 1999 and 2016. Read more about Mac Neil’s golden dive and the rest of the highlights from the last day here.

The Olympic mixed doubles curling competitions in Canada are going ahead as planned.The tournament to decide who will defend the gold medal, won in 2018 by John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes, is still a go for Dec. 28-Jan. 2 in Portage la Prairie, Man., the organizers announced today. Turnout is capped at 50 percent, while athletes, officials and staff are “limited to a “bubble-like atmosphere” and “subject to regular testing,” according to Curling Canada. Morris and Lawes are no longer a team, and Lawes wouldn’t anyway. She earned a spot in the Beijing women’s event as part of skip Jennifer Jones’s team, and Curling Canada has a policy of not admitting anyone to multiple events at the same Olympics. Morris now plays with three-time Scotties winner Rachel Homan The other marquee in the field of 16 teams is two-time Scotties champion Kerri Einarson and former Brier and Olympic champion Brad Jacobs Einarson was with Brad Gushue but had to bow after winning the Canadian men’s trials CBC Sports broadcasts every game live during the mixed doubles trials, which begin next Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

