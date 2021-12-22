Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks after ’emotionally, physically exhausting’ week

A chaotic week that coach Sean McVay described as worse than mind-numbing ultimately resulted in a win for the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the Rams placing up to 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 roster in the past 10 days and playing without three starters on Tuesday night, the Rams defeated division rival Seattle Seahawks 20-10 at SoFi Stadium in a game the NFL marked. had moved from Sunday because of the coronavirus outbreak at the Rams.

“This has been a tough week to navigate through all the things we’ve been through,” McVay said after the game. “This was a big win for our team.”

With the win, the Rams improved to 10-4 and tied with the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) for first place in the NFC West with three games left in the regular season.

“We’re in a good place. I mean, hopefully we’re in a good place,” said cornerback Jalen Ramsey. “Hopefully we can keep the trend up.”

After several key playmakers were removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller, the Rams entered Tuesday’s game with a total of 16 players on the list, including starting right tackle Rob Havenstein. , safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

“Crazy times. It’s been a crazy week,” said Miller, who was shocked Tuesday morning after learning he cleared COVID protocol. “I didn’t know what to expect. I took the test, went home, started playing ‘Call of Duty’ at 6:45 am, 7 am…I got the call that I was free, and I was like , ‘Oh, snap!’ I finished my game and then I went upstairs and started packing.”

The Seahawks were also shorthanded and did not have nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which included wideout Tyler Lockett and cornerback DJ Reed. Cornerback Blessuan Austin started in Reed’s absence and was charged with two costly defensive penalties that aided the Rams’ winning effort.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford overcame an uneven start to complete 21 of 29 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.

“Tonight was a total team win,” said Stafford.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp continued to argue for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, setting a Rams single-season record with 122 receptions. Kupp’s 14 TD receptions are the second-most in a season in Rams history, behind Elroy Hirsch, who had 17 in 1951.

“I had no idea,” said Kupp when asked if he was aware of his historic performance. “Of course, that’s a great honor given the recipients who have come through this organization.”

“He’s a great player, he’s having a great season,” Stafford said of Kupp, who leads the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns. “I’m happy to have the opportunity to play with such a man.”

Despite the activation of Darrell Henderson Jr. off the Los Angeles Reserve/COVID-19 list, Sony Michel started running back to a third straight game and proved to be an offensive catalyst as he broke tackles on several physical runs and rushed 92 yards on 18 carries.

“Sony Michel ran hard, physically and hard,” McVay said of the fourth-year return who the Rams acquired through a pre-season trade with the New England Patriots.

Defensively, the Rams kept the pressure on quarterback Russell Wilson, who completed 17 of 31 passes for 156 yards, with an interception.

The Rams have fired Wilson three times. And Miller took his first layoff since LA traded for him before the deadline last month, as the 10th-year-old pro ended a seven-game sack drought, the longest of his career.

“My first game ever in my entire life, playing in a game without any training, no meetings and then I get the day of the game off,” said Miller, who spent five days on reserve/COVID. “These are unprecedented times and you just have to make the best of it.”

Safety Taylor Rapp intercepted a pass from Wilson and closed the game.

The Rams now have to turn around for a week and travel to Minnesota, where they face the Vikings (7-7) at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m tired now. This was emotionally and physically exhausting,” McVay said. “Let’s get some rest, then we’ll get back to it tomorrow.”