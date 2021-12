Dean Elgar: We just want to focus on our cricket, says Dean Elgar | Cricket News

Despite racism saga with coach Boucher and CSA director Smith, and injuries, SA Test skipper Dean Elgar put on a brave face for the india series

MUMBAI: These are certainly the hardest times South African cricket has been through since the national team’s takeover in international cricket in 1991.

The CSA then somehow managed to convince the BCCI not to take India out of the tour, even if the series was to be played in empty stadiums.

As if that wasn’t enough, the ghosts of the apartheid era threaten to return to haunt the Rainbow Nation, with two of their former cricket stars, now key cogs in the team’s wheel, in the dock.

On Monday, cricket director Graeme Smith and national team manager Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees involved in “preliminary findings” of an ombudsman investigating alleged racial discrimination.

For South African Test captain Dean Elgar, bad news has made managing his team so routine that during a pre-series interaction on Tuesday he didn’t even feel the need to describe the events of the past two days as “difficult”. label. . With a brave smile, Elgar said: “No, it hasn’t really been difficult for us. I think as players we’ve gotten a little bit used to bad news around us over the past year. As players, we’re a little bit careful It’s not ideal to have these headlines, we just want to focus on our cricket.

“We want to focus on playing a tough run. We have to bear in mind that if things go bad off the pitch, we can’t use that as an excuse. We’re focusing on cricket and hopefully cricket will take care of us.” he emphasized. the veteran opener, who took over as the Test captain in May. The only bit of sarcasm Elgar allowed himself during the interaction was while talking about South Africa’s rapidly changing cricket regime. “We’ve had so many different administrators that we don’t even know who is now,” he joked. Elgar also backed Boucher after former South African spinner Paul Adams said he had been called “brown shit” in a South African team anthem by the coach and former SA wicketkeeper. “I know the work they do behind the scenes. It’s not nice to see our coaches being sued for things,” Elgar said.

‘Ashwin not successful in SA’

Responding to a question about the threat Ashwin poses, Elgar said: “He hasn’t had much success in SA. You can’t compare the success he’s had to our batters in India because the conditions are so different. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-south-africa/india-vs-south-africa-we-just-want-to-focus-on-our-cricket-says-dean-elgar/articleshow/88422966.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

