Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss discusses football visit to Miami





Four star edge rusher Cyrus Mos takes some time with his family and still seems ready to announce his college destination on January 8 in the Army All-American Bowl. Moss attended Miami’s football program earlier this month and was quoted by Blair Angulo of 247 Sports about his visit to Coral Gables. Moss attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Miami football alums, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Brevin Jordan and quarterback Tate Martell all became stars at Bishop Gorman. Bolden and Jordan promote Miami to Moss on their social media accounts. Miami is one of five programs Moss is considering. Moss Posted to his social media accounts last week that Alabama, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon and USC are its five finalists. According to his 247 Sports profile, Arizona State, Miami and USC are the frontrunners. Miami didn’t start recruiting for Moss until Mario Cristobal was hired two weeks ago. The Hurricanes hope to add Moss to the four-star Fort Lauderdale Dillard star Nyjalik Kelly. Cristobal has made it a point how important mastering the line of scrimmage, offensive and defensive, is especially for him. Edge rushers are a crucial part of modern football. Moss discussed what makes Miami attractive. No job interviews… Taking time with family

I’ll let you know what the deal is January 8th on the @AABoonNBC Scale — Cyrus Moss (@TheCyrusMoss) December 20, 2021 “Miami was a really good time last weekend and I found it super enlightening… I got to see more of what Coach Mario Cristobal is trying to build there. He had a clear vision of what that program would look like and it gave definitely give me a lot more to think about. They showed me all the benefits of the program and the university. Moss is the 63rd player, sixth edge rusher and second in Nevada in the class of 2020 according to the 247 composite rankings. Miami would move to 36th when Moss signs with them. Consensus four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman also plans to announce his destiny at the Army All-American Bowl. If Miami receives a National Letter of Intent from Coleman as Projected and Moss, the Hurricanes would rise from 48th to 21st in the 2022 recruiting rankings. Mario Cristobal and the Miami football staff quickly made an impression. Coleman and Moss would be a huge addition to the Miami class of 2022.

