Leylah Fernandez Named Tennis Canada Female Player of the Year

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., has been named Player of the Year, Singles Player of the Year and Most Improved Player according to Tennis Canada.

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa was again named Doubles Player of the Year, while Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ontario was named Junior Player of the Year.

The men’s award will be announced on Wednesday.

“Tennis fans around the world will never forget Leylah’s incredible run to the US Open final,” Tennis Canada president and chief executive officer said in a press release. “Her speech after the game showed us a player who is more mature than her age and left no one indifferent.”

VIEW | Leylah Fernandez, Dad Joins CBC Sports to Discuss Her Breakthrough Year:

Leylah Fernandez, Dad Joins CBC Sports to Discuss Her Breakthrough Year Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez and her father and coach Jorge Fernandez join CBC Sports Vivek Jacob to look back on the year that was, discuss their relationship on and off the court, and look ahead to the 2022 tennis season. 14:18

Fernandez is the recipient of the Player of the Year award for the second time in a row. In 2021, the 19-year-old has had a great season on the WTA Tour, including winning her first title in March in Mexico at the Monterrey tournament. She also played a key role in Team Canada’s 4-0 win over Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup play-off in April with two singles wins.

However, it was her thrilling run to the US Open final that will always be remembered. At Flushing Meadows, Fernandez stunned the world by beating four seeds, including three top-five players – Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka – to reach the championship game before falling to Emma Raducanu. Fernandez ends the year as number 24 in the world, a personal best.

Dabrowski, who reached number 5 in doubles for the first time in her career in October, has done well again on the WTA Tour. The 29-year-old has made it to four WTA finals and was a semifinalist at the US Open. Together with partner Luisa Stefani, the Canadian took top doubles honors at the National Bank Open with a final victory over sixth-seeded Andreja Klepac and Darija Jurak Schreiber.

Finally, Mboko is number 32 in the ITF junior rankings despite being 15 years old and has amassed three titles in 2021 – in Tashkent, Santo Domingo and Las Vegas – in addition to making three other finals.

VIEW | Fernandez captures first WTA title at Monterrey Open: