Sports
Maple Grove girls hockey beats from Elks, Bluebirds | Sport
After falling 4-1 at Gentry Academy last week, Maple Grove girls’ hockey got back on track on December 14, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Elk River-Zimmerman (4-3-1). Both teams kept each other off the scoreboard in the first period, but that changed less than two minutes into the second, thanks to a power-play score from Maple Grove junior defender Emily Oakland.
The Elks tied the game six minutes later, but the Crimson ended the period with two more goals, from junior forward Ella Olson and senior forward Tia Rice. The Elks cut the lead in half early in the third period, but that would be the final score of the game.
The Maple Groves defenses held onto the fortress, and although the Elks defeated the Crimson 34-26, the game remained at 3-2 until the clock struck triple outs. Second-year goalkeeper Dani Strom made 32 saves.
Then December 18, the Crimson traveled to head coach Jim Koltes’ old stomping grounds to face Champlin Park-Coon Rapids, beating the Bluebirds 5-1. Maple Grove jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Rice and sophomore forward Bella Shipley, then added two more in the second, courtesy of scores from junior striker Stella Retrum and senior striker Taylor Holm.
Olson added an own goal in the third and Maple Grove drove to a 5-1 win. Strom made 29 saves on 30 shots at the net.
Maple Grove boys hockey enjoyed a scoring feast as they traveled to Spring Lake Park on December 14 (3-2) and crushed the Panthers 12-1. The Crimson came out and immediately beat the Panthers by scoring seven goals in the first period.
They added three more scores in the second period and two more in the third. Senior forward Nathan Jaglo, junior forward Jack Kernan and junior forward Landen Gunderson each scored two goals. Senior striker Jerren Giese, senior striker Bennett Glad, junior striker Finn Brink, senior striker Josh Giuliani, senior striker Chayton Fischer and senior striker Sawyer Skanson all added a goal to the crowded scoreboard.
To close out the week, Maple Grove in third place received a known foe seeking revenge. Andover (4-1), fifth in the state at the time, had lost three times to the Crimson last season — two in the regular season and one in the state quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center — with a combined score of 13-5 . The Huskies came ready to break that streak in this matchup. Tied 1-1 en route to the third period, Andover caught a scoring tear and scored three goals in five minutes, giving them a 4-1 lead, sealing the deal for a 5-3 win.
Seven minutes into the first period, the Huskies struck first in the power play to take a 1-0 lead. It took a while for Maple Grove to answer, but he finally succeeded thanks to a clever goal from Brink with less than three minutes left in the second frame.
But within two minutes of the start of the third period, Andover started scoring. They blasted senior goalkeeper Toby Hopp with shot after shot and before anyone knew it, the Huskies had found the back of the net three times, resulting in a 4-1 lead.
The Crimson did not roll over, however. Kernan scored a power-play goal to make it 4-2, but the Huskies hit the nail on the head by scoring another of their own. Brink scored a second goal late, but it didn’t matter. Andover entered the Maple Grove Community Center and made a statement in a top-five matchup, beating the Crimson 5-3.
Maple Grove girls hosted Northfield on December 21.
Maple Grove Boys Take on Lakeville South Dec. 28, Benilde-St. Margarets December 29 and St. Michael-Albertville December 30.
