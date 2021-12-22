The next sweetheart of PH cinema – Manila Bulletin

Sports
Her birth name obviously comes from the fragrant flower that is jasmine, usually white or yellow, and thrives in the temperate regions of Eurasia and Oceania.
Fortunately for us mere mortals this side of Hollywood, the bloom and bloom of our own jasmine comes in the person of Jhassy Bustan, a fifteen-season miss, supposedly the age when Juliet Capulet met the love of her life, Romeo Montague, in that beautiful city of beautiful Verona.
Currently, the young lady born under the astrological sign of Virgo is in her 9th grade at Mission Christian School, with the Kings Language, English as her favorite school subject. In addition, she is a varsity player on their table tennis team.
Jhassy is most humble about some of her school achievements: I graduated salutatorian with 7 awards. With the guidance of my parents, teachers, and certainly God, I have been a consistent honors student since childhood. I also played table tennis in BULPRISA before and won a silver medal. Ive became the title holder of Bb Kalinisan and Ms. Intramurals 2019.
She is Swiftie, listens and appreciates all the written compositions of the international singing sensation Taylor Swift. Locally, she idolizes Pop Royalty Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli, the Pinoy Pop Kings SB19, and the oh-so-ripe to be a supermodel, Maymay Entrata.
When it comes to her top picks in acting, Busran explains: I’ve been an avid fan of Ms Kathryn Bernardo since 2012. I really like how she acts and her personality. I also look up to Ms. Sylvia Sanchez for her versatility.
Her current eye candy is SB19’s Ken Suson, Daniel Padilla and Donny Pangilinan.
In the film Caught In the Act, she is I am Daisy Sison, Elaine Cruz’s best friend who portrays Andi Abaya, says Jhassy. My character in the movie is a nerd, but not the typical one. She has a social life. She has great friends. Likewise, she prioritizes her studies pero di niya kinakalimutan maging masaya.
She shares her preparations for the role: When I have to play a new role, I always think I have to wear my character’s shoes, feelings and thoughts. And Daisy and I are a little bit alike. I also prioritize my studies but at the same time balance it with quality time with my family and friends.
I will never forget my experience as part of Caught In the Act, says Jhassy. I have had a lot of fun and good memories made with my co-actors. They guided me throughout the shoot. I also discovered that I can focus pala ng matagal. She can’t help but giggle after that reveal.
What makes her unique is that she is clear: many people say that despite my young age, I have a mature mindset. With that as my uniqueness, I think I can invest more emotion and truth in the characters that will hopefully be presented to me.
She won’t say no to the possibility of having a love team. Her explanation: I will accept as long as alam ko naman po na masaya ako sa ginagawa ko with my partner and together we bring joy and positivity to people.
Busran is undeniably serious about acting. Her efforts are not in vain since she won international acting awards for the short film she starred in in the billed Pugon.
In the short film about child workers, directed by Gabby Ramos, she won Best Actress at the Manhattan International Film Festival in New York and Best Child Actress at the Gully International Film Festival in India.
The short film, which also starred seasoned actor Soliman Cruz, was screened as an exhibition film in the online edition of Ciemalaya, the most prestigious film festival for independently produced films.
Busran promises: I know that I always do my best in everything. I can promise them na di ko sila bibiguin at Kaya Ko. I am a strong-willed person and I am convinced of my talents.
