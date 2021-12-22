no. 8 Hokies Finish Fourth At Collegiate Wrestling Duals





Niceville, Florida 8 Virginia Tech (4-3, 0-0 ACC) finished fourth at the Journeymen Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville. number 4 Korbin Myers , Collin Gerardic , no. 22 Connor Brady , number 4 Mekhi Lewis , and no. 14 Nathan Traxler they all won, but it wasn’t enough as the Hokies dropped an 18-15 dual to No. 11 Cornell. Myers secured 100 career wins with his win Tuesday night. 8 Virginia Tech (4-3, 0-0 ACC) finished fourth at the Journeymen Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Niceville. number 4, no. 22, number 4, and no. 14they all won, but it wasn’t enough as the Hokies dropped an 18-15 dual to No. 11 Cornell. Myers secured 100 career wins with his win Tuesday night. The Hokies return to action on January 1-2 for the 2022 Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga. Double action resumes January 9 in Blacksburg as the Hokies host West Virginia and Binghamton for a tri-meet event. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year from Hokies Wrestling! Match Notes 125 No. 16 Sam Latona met 2019 All-American and USA Wrestling National Team member, Vito Arujau to start the dual. Arujau opened the game 4-1 early on as Latona looked set to fight back in the game. The Hokie was unable to score the entire game, making the main decision 12-2. 133 Ranked #4 in the country, Korbin Myers racked up three takedowns, a breakaway, stabling point and driving time point to take the 9-3 win. Myers worked for the important decision, but time passed. Myers managed to secure 100 career wins with his win over Dominic LaJoie (CORN). 141 Collin Gerardic tied a chess match win to a 6-0 decision win over Cole Handlovic (CORN) to give the Hokies a 6-4 lead. Gerardi used a high cross takedown at the end of the first, second period rideout to set the driving time point, a breakaway and added a takedown in the third to freeze the game. 149 freshmen Kylan Montgomery , fill in for no. 6 Bryce Andonia , struggled but eventually fell to two-time NCAA National Champion Yianni Diakomihalis 19-3. Montgomery fought hard all weekend. 157 No. 22 Connor Brady put together a tough weekend with another ranked win against No. 25 Colton Yapoujian, 2-1. Brady used a takedown at the end of first and solid position throughout the game to set the team score to 9. 165 Clayton Ulrey fought in another fight, pushing No. 10 Julian Ramirez to his limits, but ultimately dropped the fight 4-2. Ulrey found Ramirez’s legs several times, but just couldn’t finish it as time passed. 174 no. 4 Mekhi Lewis capped off a 3-0 weekend with a sudden victory ride over No. 11 Chris Foca (CORN). Lewis controlled the pace of the game but just couldn’t quite find a takedown in the regulations. Lewis was on the attack with a sudden win but was unable to draw any action, turning the game into a sudden victory run. Lewis went into the bottom in both periods, finding quick breakaways to extend his lead and ultimately secure the 3-1 win to tie the double at 12.

184 no. 9 Hunter Bolen suffered his first loss of the season, falling 7-5 to No. 15 Jonathan Loew in a sudden win. Bolen controlled the majority of the game, with two takedowns and a driving time point. Loew defeated Bolen in the last :10 of the regulation to push the match into a sudden win and got another takedown to win in a sudden win to put Cornell 15-12. 197 Andy Smith made his double debut against number 19 Jacob Cardenas. Smith gave up a takedown in the first period, but managed to escape immediately. Smith was able to get a single as time ran out in the first. The two exchanged breakaways to make it 3-2, which ended in the final score despite Smith’s attacking efforts. 285 no. 14 Nathan Traxler finished an undefeated weekend against number 18 Lewis Fernandes to take a 5-3 win. Traxler led to a takedown early on with a boat scoot in the first and added another takedown in the second. Traxler fought off near attempts in the second and fought to maintain his 5-3 lead with a breakaway at the end of the game. box score

No. 8 Virginia Tech 15, No. 11 Cornell 18 125 Vito Arujau (CORN) MAJ DEC No. 16 Sam Latona (VT), 12-2

133 No. 4 Korbin Myers (VT) DEC Dominic LaJoie (CORN), 9-3

141 Collin Gerardic (VT) DEC Cole Handlovic (CORN), 6-0

149 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (MAS) TECH FALL Kylan Montgomery (VT), 19-3, 5:26

157 No. 22 Connor Brady DEC No. 25 Colton Yapoujian (CORN), 2-1

165 No. 10 Julian Ramirez (CORN) DEC Clayton Ulrey (VT), 4-2

174 no. 4 Mekhi Lewis (VT) DEC No. 11 Chris Foca (CORN), 3-1 SV RO2

184 15 Jonathan Loew (CORN) DEC No. 9 Hunter Bolen (VT), 7-5 SV

197 No. 19 Jacob Cardenas (MAR) DEC Andy Smith (VT), 3-2

285 no. 14 Nathan Traxler (VT) DEC No. 18 Lewis Fernandes (CORN), 5-3

