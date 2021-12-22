Top moments from the world of cricket

Another year has passed. 2022 is almost here. Time to reflect on the memories 2021 has given us to cherish. CricketNext takes you through the top moments of cricket from the past 12 months.

The Gabba Robbery

Not just a great Indian Test win, but arguably one of the greatest in cricket history. An injury-ravaged Indian team took the field with a rookie pace attack with their first-choice batters, bowlers and even captain (for most of the series) unavailable for the series-deciding 4th Test against Australia played from January 7 – January 19 of this year.

The goal was 328. At best, India could have hoped for a draw. Instead, they went running. They overhauled the goal, with a run and three wickets left. Washington Sundar, number 7 in batting order, casually hitting Pat Cummins, one of the best fast bowlers of the current era, as a six was the moment to revel and symbolized the audacity of the team that first broke through Fort Gabba over 32 year.

New Zealand, World Champions, Finally

The heartbreaking defeat of the ODI World Cup, which is also in terms of boundary counts, must have caused some damage to the minds of New Zealand cricketers. However, their body language and courtesy were anything but. So the stars lined up again for Kane Williamson’s bunch of good men in Southampton and they defeated India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, which was played over six days.

Kyle Jamieson delivered a player-of-the-match performance with the likes of Williamson, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Tim Southee and Trent Boult putting in a team performance as the Black Caps took an easy eight-wicket win to lift the trophy.

Rodrigues roars

The Hundred was launched with great fanfare. And the women’s competition was dominated by an Indian Jemimah Rodrigues. She finished the second-highest run-getter of the inaugural event with 249 from seven innings, but to her credit, she batted in two fewer innings than leader Dan Van Niekerk, who made 259.

That Rodrigues, who represented Northern Superchargers, would become the story of the league was clear from the first time she hit when batter hit 17 fours and hit a six in her blazing 43-ball 92. And then she peeled out two more the fifties.

What makes her performance even more impressive is the fact that she was kicked out of the Indian T20I team after a string of bad results.

So how did she turn it around? Well, she ignored the criticism, stopped going online, didn’t read about her and continued to work hard.

Patel’s Memorable ‘Homecoming’

“The stars lined up in front of me.” Ajaz Patel’s summary of his stunning historic achievement was encouraging. The Mumbai-born New Zealand left arm spinner is not someone you would count among the elite spinners of the world. He is far from Ashwins and Lyons of the world. He honed his craft tirelessly on the grueling, unyielding fields of New Zealand after emigrating there as a schoolboy.

But he could not have imagined that one day he would return to his hometown and do something that only two players have done before him in the history of Test cricket. In India’s first innings of the Mumbai Test in November, Ajaz took all 10 wickets that had fallen, becoming the third ever bowler to do so after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

Polosak makes history

Australian Claire Polosak continued to break the glass ceiling. She has competed in several top women’s competitions, including the World Cups, in addition to having several firsts to her credit due to her involvement in many matches in men’s professional cricket. During the Sydney Test between India and Australia in January this year, Polosak became the first female umpire to be involved in a Men’s Test, as she served as the fourth umpire.

Australia gets the elusive trophy

Australia has won all the great white ball trophies, but the T20 World Cup title has remained elusive for far too long. At the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, where they were among the favorites but not the biggest contender, captain Aaron Finch put an end to their frustrating wait.

But it was not a smooth ride, as Australia has become accustomed to winning a number of ODI World Cup titles over the years. They started consecutive group stage wins before England crushed them by eight wickets. Their hopes of reaching the semi-finals were ultimately pinned on a better net run rate they achieved. Their challenge did not end. They faced undefeated Pakistan in the last four stages but a memorable win followed and on the momentum they beat New Zealand by eight wickets to become the newest champions.

Mandhana’s record show

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued to polish her reputation as one of the best hitters of the current era with two sparkling centuries. She finished the year as India’s best go-getter with 255 runs from nine innings. And then became the first Indian to record a century in the Women’s Big Bash League – a record 114 out of 64 deliveries.

However, it was her striking, elegant historic century in the Pink-ball Test vs Australia in Carrara that took the cake. Mandhana knocked out 22 fours and a six on her 216-ball 127 run in the first innings of the India women’s team’s first-ever day-night Test.

Root’s Amazing Year

The year 2021 belongs to Joe Root the Test batter. With 1,630 runs from 14 tests, Root is just the fourth player in the format’s history to exceed 1,600 runs in a calendar year. The record for most runs in a calendar year is held by Mohmmad Yousuf who scored 1,788 runs in 2006. Root still has a test left this year and in the form he was, there’s a real possibility he can top that too.

In addition, Root has now also surpassed the legendary Alastair Cook for the record for the most test runs by an English captain. He also went by Cook for most of the 50’s through an England captain in Test Root has 37, another one Cook now has.

Kohli vs BCCIA

Whether he scores points or not, Virat Kohli continues to make headlines. While he may have led India to several test wins over the year, his best performance as an individual came during a presser. He succinctly rejected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claims that they asked him to reconsider his decision to leave T20I captaincy when he informed them of his intention to step down before the T20 World Championship.

Kohli was calm and composed as he responded to the difficult questions from the media before leaving for South Africa. He was asked whether the BCCI has unceremoniously removed him as captain of the ODI, despite his desire to lead the team at the 2023 World Cup. Kohli said he would be an hour and a half before the team selection meeting for the South Africa tour was informed of that decision. He claimed not to have been informed in advance.

Ganguly had said BCCI had asked Kohli to reconsider his decision to leave the T20I captaincy and when he failed to do so, the call was made for Rohit Sharma to hand over the leadership duties in full as they did not want a split captaincy in limited overs. cricket. Kohli refuted that by saying there was no such proposal and that the board took its decision as a “progressive step”.

Australia rocked by another scandal

With weeks to go before the 2021-22 Ashes was set to kick off, Australian cricket found itself in a major controversy when their Test captain Tim Paine was revealed to have been involved in a texting scandal.

The scandal dates back to 2017 when Paine allegedly sent explicit text messages to a female colleague. In a revealing press conference, Paine apologized for his actions and said his only decision to leave the captaincy was after learning that the lyrics would be made public.

“Although Bonnie (Paine’s wife) and I have known all this for three years, it’s very disturbing and unsettling to play it out like this, and I’m really ashamed. I feel sick for Bonnie and more than anything for my family,” Paine said.

Paine took no cricket at all indefinitely and eventually Pat Cummins replaced him as the Australian Test captain with Steve Smith, who was himself relieved of the duties following the 2018 ball mess scandal, and returned to the leadership role as vice captain. It turned out that after captaining the Ashes opener in Gabba, Cummins was out of the Adelaide test because he was in close contact with a person who had contracted coronavirus, Smith was named as the substitute captain.

Rizwan Rules T20Is

Before 2021, Mohammad Rizwan was at best a regular T20I batter with 313 runs from 26 games. By the time he had played his last innings of 2021 in the format, Rizwan was done setting a record that may never rise. In just 26 innings, the Pakistani wicketkeeper batter amassed 1,326 runs at a stunning 73.66 average, including a century and 12 half-centuries.

He is the first T20I batter to exceed the 1,000 mark, and the first to hit more than 10 fifties and 100-plus fours in a calendar year. Amazing numbers to say the least.

