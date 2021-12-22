Colorado Buffaloes Hire Michigan Football Analyst Kyle DeVan OL Coach





If you are successful as a program, things like this are bound to happen. You’re going to lose coaches, especially those behind the scenes. Kyle DeVan was the offensive line coach in Arizona before former Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch took over the program there, and he came to Ann Arbor to become an offensive analyst, working specifically with the offensive line. The line just won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best O-line in the country as a whole. The same day, Tuesday, DeVan was announced as the new Colorado offensive line coach. From Buffalo’s official press release: Kyle DeVan, who has offensive line coaching and playing experience both in college and in the National Football League, has been named offensive line coach at the University of Colorado, head coach Karl Dorrell announced Tuesday. As with all hires of this nature, it is subject to the approval of the CU Board of Regents. DeVan, 36, comes to Colorado from the University of Michigan, where he was an offensive analyst this fall, especially with the offensive line. He helped create weekly run game plans, passing game protection plans, and worked with the coaches on matchday field adjustments. He will join CU in January after the #3 Wolverines run in the College Football Playoff, with UM playing Georgia in a semifinal on New Year’s Eve. As noted, it’s important to see that DeVan will remain with the team until the Wolverines’ postseason run ends. DeVan had a long NFL career with Washington, the New York Jets, the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans before hanging up his cleats in 2012. He began coaching in 2013, first as a graduate assistant at Oregon State and USC before joining a assistant offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints. He spent three seasons as an offensive line coach at Ball State (where he was also the assistant head coach) before spending two years with the Wildcats. 10 Bold Predictions: Michigan Soccer vs. Georgia in Capital One Orange Bowl









