



Toni Nadal introduced his cousin Rafa to tennis when he was three or four, always teaching him to give his best in the circumstances. After any success or remarkable result, Toni would show the list of past champions of that event and explain to Rafa that many are out of the game because they didn’t work hard enough or had his fortune to train without thinking about finances. Every time he stepped on the field, Rafa gave 120%, embraced a professional career at the age of 15 and reached the edge of the top-200 by the end of 2003. In 2004, the young Spaniard fell world No. 1 Roger Federer in Miami in straight sets and took his first ATP title in Sopot in August. While preparing his assault for the ATP throne, Nadal claimed the first Major trophy and four Masters 1000 crowns in 2005, making him the world No. 2 and Federer’s closest rival. The rest is pretty much history as Rafa ranks among the greatest players of all time after adding 20 Majors and 36 Masters 1000 trophies to his collection. Over the years, the clay warrior has witnessed incredible battles with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and many other top rivals, suffering heavy losses and achieving brilliant victories, never forgetting his uncle’s early lessons. Nadal hasn’t thrown a racket yet, despite spending three decades on the tennis court, learning to channel his frustration and turn it into his strength. Toni Nadal stayed with his cousin until the end of 2017 and won the last Major together in Paris in June. Toni became one of the most accomplished coaches of all time and returned home to Mallorca to work with children and future tennis stars. Toni Nadal stayed with his cousin Rafa until 2017. In early 2017, Carlos Moya joined Nadal’s coaching staff, replacing Toni and leading Rafa to greater success over the past five years. Speaking of his cousin, Toni said he decided to retire after he felt there was nothing more he could do to improve Rafa’s game and make him even more dangerous on the pitch. “I had come to believe that my contribution was no longer necessary. I have been a very demanding coach all my life; my goal was always to teach Rafa to demand everything of herself. A trainer’s job is to make yourself redundant; I think I did it. I was lucky enough to train a great player who is also my cousin. I enjoyed that and I am grateful for that. But I like teaching kids, like now in Manacor, because I feel like I can give them more than my cousin,” said Toni Nadal.

