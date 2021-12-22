Northwood Hockey Teams Win Championships | News, Sports, Jobs







It was a solid weekend for the Northwood School hockey program. The school’s boys’ preparatory and girls’ hockey teams won their respective tournaments in Massachusetts this past weekend. Both teams completed sweeps over their opponents to win their respective tournaments. The Northwood girls were named champions of the Edward G. Watkins Invitational hockey tournament, while the boys’ prep won the St. Sebastian’s hockey tournament. After the girls won their first two games by beating Berkshire School and the tournament’s host team, Cushing Academy, by identical scores of 3-0, the team dominated Winchendon School 7-2. In the final game, the girls defeated Deerfield Academy 5-2 on Saturday to earn the crown. The Northwood boys’ prep team had the same success. The prep team won 3-1 against both Rivers School and St Andrews College, before beating Brunswick School 3-2 on Sunday to claim the championship. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox SARANAC LAKE Just a week ago the Saranac Lake Placid boys hockey had quite a dominating show in their first… After winning the last 11 games, the Saranac Lake boys’ basketball team was defeated on Wednesday. Opposite…



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/sports/local-sports/2021/12/northwood-hockey-teams-win-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos