Asian equity markets largely up despite Omicron threat





By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian stock markets rose for the most part on Wednesday as global investors’ risk appetite picks up towards the end of the year, despite rising cases of Omicron COVID-19 variants around the world.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was up 0.24% in afternoon trading after being higher earlier in the day.

Australian equities closed 0.13% higher, reversing a weaker start that analysts said was the result of an overnight higher US dollar that dampened the sector’s appetite for commodities and related stocks.

Later in the day, some weakness emerged in the North Asian markets.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 0.05% and China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index fell 0.04%.

But in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.27% after jumping 1.2% at the start of trading.

Futures trading pointed to mixed performance in markets in other regions on Wednesday.

During early European trading, pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.43% to 4,172.5, while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, fell 0.1% to 4,636.

A better night on Wall Street put a positive lead for Asian markets, with sentiment for US equities rebounding sharply.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points or 1.6% to 35,492.7, the S&P 500 gained 81.21 points or 1.78% to 4,649.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 360.14 points or 2. 4% increase to 15,341.09.

The jump came despite growing concerns about the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 strain ahead of traditional holiday seasons around the world.

“Investors are looking at the fundamentals of the global economy and there are many positive indicators when you look at household balance sheets, consumption and corporate earnings are high,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management.

“That’s positive for the markets and shows that the fundamental picture of the economy is good and why people like to own assets like stocks.”

The Omicron variant, first discovered last month, has doubled the number of infections in 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization. It is not yet known whether it causes a more serious disease than the Delta variant.

However, Asian investors tended to overlook the current increase in the number of cases.

“Customers are still happy to buy here, despite the obvious risks, both market and health-related, mostly adding to their existing positions,” John Milroy, an Ord Minnett adviser in Sydney, told Reuters.

“After two years, customers are tired of talking about it (COVID-19) and although they recognize that they are refocusing on revenue, which in our opinion should be really good.”

BOCOM International, research chief Hong Hao, said China-based investors were more focused on potential supply-chain issues from potential mainland COVID outbreaks.

“I would say investors look at the (COVID-19) case numbers as long as production capacity in China is not affected,” he told Reuters.

“Investors seem to be more relaxed … in China, the biggest concern is still the real estate sector.”

In Asian trading, benchmark 10-year government bond yields were 1.46%, compared to the US close of 1.487% on Tuesday. The two-year yield, which is rising in line with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, came in at 0.6626%, compared to a US closing price of 0.675%.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.04% to 114.13. It is still some distance from this year’s high of 115.51, which was reached on November 24. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies from other major trading partners, rose to 96.56.

US crude rose 0.35% to $71.37, while Brent crude rose to $74.07 a barrel.

Gold was slightly lower at a spot price of $1787,396 an ounce.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click for restrictions –

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html